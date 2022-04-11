Jack Tretton: PS4 promotional did not seek to damage the image of Xbox

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

One of the most critical moments of the competition between PlayStation and Xbox took place at the launches of PS4 and Xbox One. With both companies starting a tough battle for the market, Microsoft failed in its initial strategy making decisions that were not friendly to the consumer and this It was not wasted by Sony who made fun of this situation through a video. The years have passed and the subject has returned to give something to talk about, this time in the voice of Jack Tretton, then president of Sony Computer Entertainment America.

Jack Tretton recalled the video in which PlayStation made fun of Xbox One decisions

It was E3 2013 and Xbox One was in the middle of the fire for the decisions made under the leadership of Don Mattrick so the opportunity to start the new generation big did not go unnoticed by Sony. It was then that Shuhei Yoshida, then president of Sony Worldwide Studios, and Adama Boyes, director of Iron Galaxy Studios, showed how “easy” it was to trade games on PS4, in clear mockery of the idea of ​​​​limiting second-hand games in the Microsoft console. This moment was remembered for years and during an interview with Axios (via pure xbox), Jack Tretton assured that the intention was never to harm Xbox.

If the intention was not to harm Xbox, was there another context for that video?

According to the former head of SCEA, that video was not intended to harm Xbox and even pointed out that it was not intended to be done at the expense of Microsoft, a strange statement since there is no other context in which something like this would have taken place: “I have many friends in Microsoft now and I had a lot of friends then, and I wasn’t necessarily looking to do it at their expense. I felt really good about it.”

In the end, PlayStation 4 triumphed in that generation over Xbox One, but the Microsoft brand saw the arrival of Phil Spencer who was in charge of rescuing that ship, raising it and taking it in a new direction with many more successes than setbacks.

During that same interview, Jack Tretton referred to the failure of the PlayStation Vita, a console he referred to as being orphaned by Sony, arguing that the lack of support from the Japanese company was the cause of it never reaching its potential.

