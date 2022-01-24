“Jack was the figment of Rose’s imagination”

More than 25 years after its debut, the film “Titanic” is still talking about itself …

Some fans, however, have put forward an interesting theory which claims that Jack’s character is simply a figment of Rose’s imagination.

The film Titanic wowed the world and secured his place in pop culture after his debut as a blockbuster in 1997. Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) have since become one iconic couple. The overwhelming love of young people has captivated countless viewers over the years, but, curiously, there is a hypothesis that makes their love story very different from how it appears on the surface.

Written, directed and co-produced by James Cameron, Titanic tells the love story of its protagonists with the tragedy ship of the ship doomed in 1912. Cameron takes the ancient concept of the story of two lovers from completely different worlds, infusing it with the story of the heartbreaking real-life disaster and cinematic drama.

Titanic famously ends up with Jack who freezes to death in ocean water after the ship sank, which the public still complains and rails against it today. How can we forget the quote from Jim Carrey in the movie “A week from God” in which he asked a sweet granny: “Did you feel guilty about letting Di Caprio drown while you floated safely on that beautiful door? Couldn’t you take turns? “. To date, more than 25 years after the film’s debut, a fan theory of Reddit dating back to 2017, which states that Jack’s character is simply a figment of Rose’s imagination.

The fan theory

The thesis argues that, rather than being a real person, Jack represents a kind of “Guardian angel”For the character of Rose in Titanic, since the young woman is so lost and unsatisfied of his life and prospects for the future from the beginning of the film. According to this theory, this is why he first appears to her when she is contemplating of take their own life, arguing that “His sole purpose is to help Rose find the confidence to live fully on her terms”.

It’s an intriguing concept that, if true and / or accepted by viewers, drastically changes the lens through which the film is perceived. In the case of this online hypothesis, the project is not really the love story as it has always been known; is a personal journey of the character of Rose to survive not only the crash of the Titanic and the subsequent sinking, but also to find a motivation to live and to discover herself. Thus, the work is pervaded by an atmosphere of “man against man” (or, in this case, woman against woman) rather than a love story that collides with an external disaster.

Evidence supporting the fan theory

While certainly far-fetched, there is evidence to support this idea. After all, Jack embarks on the ship using another man’s ticket he won as a poker prize. As for evidence of her existence, the older version of Rose states towards the end of the film: “He [Jack] exists now … only in my memory“. Also, Jack – whether he is really a figment of his mistress’s imagination or not – helps Rose to save himself from settling for a life he doesn’t really want.

It is highly unlikely that James Cameron wrote and made the Titanic story with this type of guardian angel in mind. It would be a real one forcing and, even if it were true, he would probably avoid revealing it now. After all, Titanic absolutely blew up at the box office and has since become a pop culture staple in the most direct way it is conventionally perceived. However, the user who brought this theory forward has certainly proposed one fascinating idea to think about.