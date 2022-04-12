Jack White back solo with two records

(Paris) At Jack White, rock blaster, each period has its own color: after the red and white of the time of his group White Stripes, here is steel blue, sported up to the hairstyle, for the album which comes out on Friday.

The American returns solo with two discs, Fear of the dawnthis Friday, very electric, and Entering heaven alivemore acoustic, scheduled for July 22.

“You have to see these records as a whole, the first sign of a return to basics, the” Jack White historic channel “, with a world tour that begins the day of the release in Detroit, his hometown”, comments for AFP Florian Leroy-Alcantara, relay in France for the artist.

Detroit, it is from there that the White Stripes, a duo composed of Jack White, virtuoso guitarist and singer, and Meg White, drums, arrive at the turn of the 1990s and 2000s. They will be the great architects of the return of rock on the international scene.

The pair first make a name for themselves in a trendy cenacle before the consecration seven nation army (Jack scratched, kid, the name of the “Salvation Army”, the army of salvation), world success of 2003.

One day when the title was on the radio, the supporters of the Belgian football club of Bruges took it over and sang the melody based on “Po-po-po…”. The Italian team, world champion in 2006, will then make it their unofficial anthem.

James Bond, Beyonce

The growing success will get the better of the duo who have long maintained the vagueness of the nature of their brother/sister, husband/wife relationships. The couple they formed, in every sense of the word, explodes. Meg White disappears from the circuit.

Even before the end of the White Stripes in the early 2010s, the man put his six strings at the service of super-groups, teams of famous musicians, such as The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. And White, as a producer/musician, is quickly becoming a hot commodity. In 2008, he signed alongside Alicia Keys Another way to diethe soundtrack of James Bond Quantum of solace.

He also collaborates with another r’n’b diva, Beyoncé, for the title of the latter don’t hurt yourself (2016). “I would like to produce an entire album with Beyoncé. She’s like a modern Bessie Smith (nicknamed ‘The Empress of the Blues’) in her looks and her attitude,” he describes in the latest issue of Mojoduring one of his rare interviews.

Prince Ghost Album

“When you play for her, you say to yourself ‘how dare I call myself a singer?’ Fortunately, I consider myself a vocalist and not a singer”.

White is in any case a record maker: he founded his label Third Man Records (color code yellow and black), to release his productions and reissue nuggets. He claims to have agreed with Prince’s legatees to exhume “Camille”, a 1986 album scrapped before its release by the “Kid of Minneapolis”.

In the immediate future, it is its own close deliveries that make the event. “In such a short time, it’s almost a hip-hop production rhythm”, comments Florian Leroy-Alcantara.

That’s good because hip-hop, there’s some Fear of the dawn with participation on Hi de ho by Q-Tip, leader of the rap collective A Tribe Called Quest.

Both men are music buffs. The rapper showed up at the start of the White Stripes, telling Mojo: “We both dwell on things that no one cares about, who played on this record, what console was used to record Houses of the Holy “. Quoting this Led Zeppelin disc, the current, electric, could only pass.