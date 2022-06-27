Jack White, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift… the artists take a stand against the criminalization of abortion

This weekend, several artists protested on stage or via social networks against the decision taken by the Supreme Court of the United States.

The justices of the Supreme Court of the United States announced this Friday, June 24 the cancellation of the judgment Roe v. Wade who guaranteed since 1973 the right to abortion at the federal level. A decision that has been anticipated for a few months already and which further fractures the country, as evidenced by the pro and anti-abortion demonstrations that faced each other this weekend in Washington. Since this announcement, nine states have made voluntary termination of pregnancy illegal. Eventually, half of the fifty states in the country should ban or severely limit the right to abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Artists openly take a stand in favor of abortion

On stage or via social networks, many artists have taken a stand against this catastrophic decision. While performing at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday, Billie Eilish told the audience: “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the United States.”, as reported by the BBC. Joe Talbot, leader of IDLES, said to him: “Every woman has the right to choose whether she wants to be a mother or not. Long live open-mindedness, long live my mother and long live each of you.”

The next day, still in Glastonbury, the singer Olivia Rodrigoaccompanied by Lilly Allen, brought the song up to date fuck you dedicated “to Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.” Phoebe Bridgers also protested against this decision and chanted with her audience a song insulting the Supreme Court: “N***e America. Fuck all those old f***s who tell us what to do with our bodies .”

Moral and sometimes financial support

On Instagram, Jack White posted a long statement aimed primarily at the Republican camp and Donald Trump. Taylor Swift also reacted by sharing on Twitter a column by Michelle Obama. “I am absolutely terrified that we are here, after decades of fighting for the right of women to control their bodies.“, said the singer. A movement of denunciation also followed by Alicia Keys, Charlie XCX or Pearl Jam, who denounces on Instagram “a decision that will affect the poorest women”.

Others have gone further by promising donations to associations defending the right to abortion. Singer Lizzo has announced that she is donating $500,000 from her upcoming tour, as has Rage Against The Machine, which is promising $500,000 in aid to advocacy organizations in Wisconsin, where abortion has already been banned. Billie Joe Armstrong, singer of Green Day, announced to him on the stage of the London Stadium that he wanted to give up his American nationality and that he wanted to settle in the United Kingdom.