Jack Whitehall says security didn’t intervene after fan attacked him on stage

Comedian Jack Whitehall has revealed that he was once put in a headlock by an angry gambler during one of his live shows.

The 33-year-old singer also recalled how, to top it off, the security of the place where he was performing did not respond to the situation because they thought it was all part of his act.

“I was doing a Christmas show in Bournemouth and there was a big party of industrial gardeners and I was being heckled quite a bit,” he told Good Morning Britain.

“So I messed with one of them and he went up on stage and put me in a headlock.

Whitehall recalls feeling "quite vulnerable" and described the situation as "frightening" (Image: Getty)

“But everyone in the room was laughing because they thought it was a ‘little bit,’ and when I saw the bouncers at the door, they were laughing too.”

The comedian added that he remembers feeling “pretty vulnerable” and called the situation “scary.”

“So they (security) wouldn’t have come to my aid and that’s kind of the problem with comedians. When things go wrong on stage, everyone assumes it’s part of the act because no one takes us seriously,” he added. .

Whitehall told the story in light of what happened recently at the recent Oscars in Hollywood, where host Chris Rock was slapped in front of a worldwide audience by Will Smith after he made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. .

Whitehall surprises Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the 39th Brit Awards in 2019 (Image: JM Enternational/REX/Shutterstock)

Jack said, “The problem is when something like that happens, and you saw it at the Oscars, most people think it’s part of the show, so they don’t do anything.”

He added that award presenters will “police themselves when writing jokes” from now on and advised his fellow comedians to “be careful who you mess with.”

The star has also previously admitted that she worries the old material will cost her a burgeoning Hollywood career, which has so far included roles in hit American movies like Disney’s Jungle Cruise and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Whitehall with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson at Disney’s Jungle Cruise (Image: Frank Masi)

He said: “I wish that the first part of my career, when I was finding my feet and working out what I wanted to say, didn’t exist in public.

“Sometimes I catch a clip of myself back then and I’m so objectionable. He would hit and make rude jokes that he would never do now.”

For more on the latest Daily Star entertainment news, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.



