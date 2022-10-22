Jackie and Onassis’s wedding: the prenuptial agreement and what the couple’s intimacy was like

Only Alexander, the son of Onassis, understood that marriage that offended the world: “It is the perfect union. My dad loves last names and Jackie loves money.”

Until then it had been perfect. The most elegant first lady the world knew and the most dignified widow. Her pink Chanel stained with her husband’s blood on November 22, 1963, the tragedy hitting her exemplary family and with it the American dream, the mourning veil and her hands firmly holding those of her little children, with their little covers lavender colour.

Jackie Bouvier Kennedy it was image. The image of a country that was possible and broken with one shot – strictly speaking, four – and that of the strength to remain whole and show society and world leaders that the pieces could still be put together. Aristotle Onassis it was the opposite. An unsightly man who hadn’t been made more handsome by money, the stereotype of the cartoon monster: a batrachian-faced mobster. That they get married just five years after the funeral of the by then sanctified John Fitzgerald Kennedy it was read as a betrayal of his legacy and the American people.

Only Alexander, the son of Onassis, understood that marriage that offended the world: “It is the perfect union. My dad loves last names and Jackie loves money.” The Divine Maria Callas, who had lost even her absolute soprano voice for love of the shipping tycoon she met in 1959, instead died without understanding the surprise of learning from the newspapers that her Ari had married the widow of America in the Skorpios Island on October 20, 1968. “It was like receiving a blow to the head,” he said shortly before his death in 1977. It was horrible. I try to survive. For him I abandoned an incredible career, in a complicated job. I pray to God to help me get through this moment.”

Her Ari, that guy with round eyes like a toad to whom the glamor of Callas had given another halo, had left the diva without explanation, and the whole world also billed Jackie for that, As if the cares of love could be explained. Perhaps now we would be glad that a young woman hit by a personal and State misfortune – plus the double pain of losing a brother-in-law like bobby kennedy, who according to her biographers was much more to her than an in-law, could rebuild her life with a mature love and a millionaire on top of that. But it was another context and Jackie’s freedom was, for many years, an affront.

Onassis could be very ugly, or very little hegemonic to say of these times, almost an eyesore in front of the pristine aura of JFK, but he had history and had been made alone and from below (Gettyimages)

He had met the greatest naval businessman on the planet in 1963 and in the same boat – the mythical Christina O., baptized in honor of Aristotle’s daughter– in which Onassis had fallen in love with Callas in such a way that when landing in Monte Carlo the singer was already separated from her husband who was traveling with her. He divorced Athina Livanos – the mother of her two children – the following year.

Onassis could be very ugly, or very little hegemonic in these times, almost an eyesore compared to the pristine aura of JFK, but it had a history and had been made alone and from below: a Greek survivor of the Turkish massacre in Smyrna, who had more than recovered the family business by settling in Argentina and had once again placed Greece as the aspiring power and ostentatious luxury. That path from window washer to richest man in the world embodied as much of the American dream as Jackie and JFK in the Hamptons. And it was even more literal: it was the dream come true of the immigrants who came “to become America.”

When Aristotle met Jackie

He met Jackie at her saddest moment, when she had just lost her youngest son, Patrick, just two days old. It was August 1963, a year that would bring the first lady even more terrible helplessness, but between that pain and the attack in Dallas, she had a break that her sister Lee Radziwill arranged to help her recover: a walk aboard Onassis’s yacht, by then her eventual lover. By decision of the tycoon, Callas was not invited to the trip. It was clear that the president’s wife could not lower herself to share the cruise with her concubine.

The truth was that Ari did not stitch without a thread, and his reputation for being shady in business was not more crystalline in matters of the heart. His lack of physical attractiveness was compensated by an enormous power, and as the popular philosopher said: “Wallet kills handsome man”. He had wanted to meet Jackie for a long time and it didn’t take him long to enchant her on the high seas as her confidante, he knew that in principle he could only aspire to a friendship with the then wife of the president of the United States, who was also 23 years younger than him. But when just a month later Lee Harvey Oswald He fired the four shots that changed history, a moved Onassis – who followed the funeral on television – said upon seeing the iron image of the widow: “There is my next wife”. Like everything he set out to do in life, he achieved it in less than he could hope for.

The Divine Maria Callas, who had lost even her absolute soprano voice for love of the shipping tycoon she met in 1959, instead died without understanding the surprise of learning from the newspapers that her Ari had married the widow of America in the Skorpios Island on October 20, 1968 (AFP)

When he managed to win her over, Jackie only agreed to join him in marriage. For the ceremony she wore an ivory Valentino dress and a crown of orange blossoms in keeping with the Greek Orthodox tradition, as if all the Irish Catholicism of the Kennedys had been forgotten with her new fortune.

Caroline and John John, the children of Jackie and JFK, by then aged 10 and 7, they were as central to the ceremony as they were to their father’s funeral, but neither that nor the low-key island ceremony Onassis had bought for Callas managed to change the social verdict, as if that woman implacable no longer had the right to claim her destiny for herself. Just because she was ruthless, she did it anyway. And it is that, in some strange way, the American widow and the Greek billionaire had much more in common than it appeared in the photos: an excessive ambition and a thirst for the mutual status that each could bring to the other.

The b-side of Jackie and Aristotle’s marriage

That ambition was what led her to demand a prenuptial contract with 170 clauses which, for the most part, benefited her so much that it seemed that the great Ari had finally given in to her power out of love. Among the conditions was that, if they separated, she would keep a third of her fortune. The other condition: the widow was not willing to take off the Kennedy surname, which, despite the initial resentment of American society, was the key to keeping the doors of her innate popularity open in her house: she would continue to belong to the quintessential American dynasty . Besides, she could live alone.

The marriage was anything but romantic. She spent astronomical figures with an eccentricity far from the sobriety that had always been her hallmark, and she even sent her to buy bread 300 kilometers away in the tycoon’s personal plane (Gettyimages)

The marriage was anything but romantic. She spent astronomical figures with an eccentricity far from the sobriety that had always been her hallmark, and even sent 300 kilometers to buy bread in the tycoon’s personal plane. Onassis wanted to undo the union without losing money, but he was bound by the rigid clauses of the contract. He saw María Callas again without hiding, but something in the singer had already faded forever and he never fully forgave him. It is said that Onassis then sank into a deep depression, aggravated by the death of his 23-year-old son in a plane crash – something that in the fatal future would be added as another tragic point in common with Jackie.

Seven years after the marriage that shocked the world and transformed the name of Jacqueline Bouvier into the Jackie O. brand, Ari would die of pneumonia, a complication of the myasthenia that she had suffered in her last days. She is a widow for the second time at age 47, this time she was not by her husband’s side at the American Hospital in Paris, and instead of crying at her funeral, she got into a dispute with the universal heiress of Onassis, her daughter Christina of her. She ended up walking away with an estimated $26 million that her brother-in-law Ted Kennedy negotiated. The last love of her life, the financier and diamond tycoon Maurice Tempelsman, would help her multiply that fortune by four.

Until his death in 1994, At just 64 years old, she had become a prolific and respected editor, as narrated in the biographies Reading Jackie: Her Autobiography in Books, by William Kuhn; and Jackie as Editor: The Literary Life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, by Greg Lawrence. In the end, she departed with the dignity that the world had seen in her from the first moment. In her house and determined not to suffer the destruction of her cancer-stricken body. After all, Jackie O. was (and will forever be) a picture.

