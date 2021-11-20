Jackie by Pablo Larraín, with Natalie Portman

“Jackie”Is a 2016 biopic directed by Pablo Larraín, centered on the First lady Jacqueline Bouvier, played by Natalie Portman. The film, presented in competition at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival, won the award for best screenplay and received three Academy Award nominations in the category of Best Score, Best Costume Design and Best Actress in a Leading Role to Natalie Portman. Portrait of a woman at the same time iconic and mysterious, Jackie count on the direction of photography of Stéphane Fontaine, the sets by Jean Rabasse, the costumes of Madeline Fontaine, the music of Mica Levi and the executive production (among others) of Darren Aronofsky. With Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, John Hurt.

Synopsis

The film follows the story of Jacqueline Bouvier at the time she was first lady at the White House, through a famous interview, told to journalist Theodore H. White of Life magazine, a week after the murder of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, which took place in 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

The Taxi Drivers review

The camera of Pablo Larraín heels from behind, with a slow and incisive carriage, the figure of Jackie/Portman who wanders around upset, to the point of having no more words to utter, among the bare rooms of the White House, the house where she lived with her husband / president. The seat par excellence of power, through the Chilean director’s eye, is incredibly transfigured, where, instead of representing the button room whose access is denied to ‘profane’ looks, it takes on a completely different connotation, becoming, first and foremost more, the space of the encounter between two subjects ‘faithful’ to the love that had bound them. And then the absence of John Kennedy, of the man-husband-father, becomes bulky as a boulder; his figure, albeit constantly off-screen, materializes in every shot, as if the profile had been elaborated precisely to make room for a ghostly presence that desperately asks not to be swallowed up by oblivion.

Larraín’s beautiful staging urges the viewer to reflect on the relationship between History and Life, on how these two so antithetical terms can enter into a fruitful dialectical relationship that gives shape to a new symbolic order, within which to trigger the processes of subjectivation of tomorrow. This, in the writer’s opinion, is the central question of the last film by the ingenious author, who, we believe, would not have undertaken the task of making a biographical film if it had not been inspired by a higher ambition, which really stimulated him.

Jackie’s gaze: Larraín enters and leaves her eyes, with a movement that swings frantically between the subjective and the objective, thus short-circuiting the representation; it is as if we were witnessing a continuous passage (or concomitance) between a gesture that transfigures and another that, at the same time, symbolizes. A relentless relay race between History and Life, in which, in a certain sense, in the end, the dialectic is supplanted by a plane of immanence where a ‘joyful’ indiscernibility is ‘unrolled’ magnificently: where (when) Life ends and where (when) does history begin? We are faced with the original splitting of time, in chronological and non-chronological terms (kronos and aion), and Larraín’s eye insists on looking at the exact point where the fluidity of time stiffens into the compactness of a crystal. Once again, therefore, after the overtime Neruda, the director is produced in a titanic gesture that while giving body to the image at the same time constitutes a discourse on it, producing a sort of visual essay that needs the most keen attention, under penalty of losing all its theoretical and aesthetic richness .

Following the suggestions of Tarkovsky more inspired, the one, to be clear, who sought with the cinema to ‘sculpt time’ (which also other great ones did, Orson Welles above all, with Citizen Kane), Larraín demonstrates that he is constantly moved by the intention of reaching the heart of some urgent aesthetic questions, in particular with reference to the problem of representation and the overcoming of it, an operation that can only be achieved if one possesses a conceptual battery through which to put the categories that impose the tyranny of intentionality (which would like to bring everything back within the spectrum of the visible) are in crisis. In fact, Larraín seems to rightly point out to us, it cannot be relaunched ad libitum, as so much contemporary cinema does, by attempting to vulgarly raise the bar of the visible, it is, if anything, the opposite, that is to make the visible sink into the invisible, transfiguring and reforming the symbolic order.

In short, this is another masterpiece Jackie, that it would be a mortal sin to let it slip away. Natalie Portman, then, she is so good that, at times, she is also irritating (forgive the boutade): her slow diction, the stubborn monotony of the etymology, which reproduces that of the president’s wife, is really an attack on language, of which it brings out the inconsistency, where not infrequently the meaning of the words seems to almost diminish, dragged away by a timbre flatness that relentlessly challenges the primacy of the meaning, in favor of the emergence of the signifier. It is therefore difficult to curb the enthusiasm for yet another excellent performance by the Chilean director.