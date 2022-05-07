Jackie Guerrido is in mourning: Who died?

Getty Images Jackie Guerrido is mourning the death of her grandmother.

Jackie Guerrido lives a difficult moment in the personal sphere after the unexpected death of her grandmother, Doña Eladia Cancel Orta, was made known. The television presenter announced the devastating news through a heartfelt message on her official Instagram profile.

“Today, with much pain in my soul, I share with you who always follow me in my best moments, the tragic death of my maternal grandmother. Yesterday my family and I gave her the last goodbye, but without forgetting that we will see each other again soon, “said Guerrido in his Instagram post.

The Univision star assured that her grandmother lost her life after being run over by a hit-and-run driver: “Yaya died when she was hit by a vehicle driven by someone who was entertaining while driving and left her run over on the edge of the road. Highway 192 in Kissimmee.”

Guerrido honored the memory of her grandmother, assuring that she was the person who made her a much stronger woman to face the adversities of life: “Eladia Cancel Orta, my grandmother Yaya, the woman who taught me the value of family, love to God and the passion for work. The one that made me a strong woman.

Guerrido wants to raise awareness about the importance of being responsible behind the wheel

Jackie Guerrido urged her followers on social networks to be responsible when driving to prevent more innocent people from losing their lives in events similar to the one that recently saddened all her relatives.

“With this I want to make people aware not to text while we are driving, to remember the laws and if you hit a person, stop and call 911, it could save your life. I know that my grandmother now rests in the arms of God, ”Guerrido assured in his Instagram post.

Personalities from the entertainment industry expressed their condolences to Guerrido

Great stars of the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry spoke through the Instagram platform to mourn the death of Jackie Guerrido’s grandmother.

“Rest in peace doña Eladia Amen!! 🙏🙏 A lot of strength for you and for the whole family! I love you so much @officialjackieg 😔❤️❤️”, said the TV host and actress Charytín Goyco.

“I am very sorry, friend, God have her in glory 🙏”, assured the sports journalist Lindsay Casinelli.

“I’m very sorry Jackie, I send you a big hug and may God receive your Grandma in heaven 🕊🙏🏽,” said television correspondent Luis Sandoval.

“Wow my dear Jackie. What sad and tragic news. I am terribly sorry that you are going through this great sadness with the physical loss of your beloved grandmother Yaya. God continue to give you the strength you need 😞🙏♥️💔 Love you 😘”, journalist Neida Sandoval mentioned.

“My God Jackie I’m so sorry 😞😞 a huge hug. May the Lord have her in Glory 🙏🏼”, wrote the singer Manny Cruz.

“Omg 💔 Sorry my Jacky!! Love u”, confessed fashionista Jomari Goyso.