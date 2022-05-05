Jackie Guerrido’s maternal grandmother dies after being hit by a vehicle in Kissimmee
Eladia Cancel Orta, the maternal grandmother of Puerto Rican communicator Jackie Guerrido, died last week after being hit by a vehicle in the city of Kissimmee, Florida. The sad news was announced tonight by the television host herself through an emotional message posted on her social networks.
Guerrido, who currently works on the program Wake up America on Sundayfrom the Univision network, said that Yaya, as she affectionately called her grandmother, died when she was hit by a vehicle driven “by someone who was entertaining while driving and left her run over on the side of Highway 192 in Kissimmee.”
In the moving post, the cheerleader described her grandmother as “the woman who taught me the value of family, love of God and passion for work.”
Next, the message that Jackie Guerrido published in his networks: