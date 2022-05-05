Jackie Guerrido’s maternal grandmother dies after being hit by a vehicle in Kissimmee

Eladia Cancel Orta, the maternal grandmother of Puerto Rican communicator Jackie Guerrido, died last week after being hit by a vehicle in the city of Kissimmee, Florida. The sad news was announced tonight by the television host herself through an emotional message posted on her social networks.

Guerrido, who currently works on the program Wake up America on Sundayfrom the Univision network, said that Yaya, as she affectionately called her grandmother, died when she was hit by a vehicle driven “by someone who was entertaining while driving and left her run over on the side of Highway 192 in Kissimmee.”

In the moving post, the cheerleader described her grandmother as “the woman who taught me the value of family, love of God and passion for work.”

Next, the message that Jackie Guerrido published in his networks:

Eladia Cancel Orta, my grandmother Yaya, the woman who taught me the value of family, love of God and passion for work. The one that made me a strong woman. Today, with much pain in my soul, I share with you who always follow me in my best moments, the tragic death of my maternal grandmother. Yesterday my family and I said our last goodbye to her, but without forgetting that we will see each other again soon. Yaya died when she was hit by a vehicle driven by someone who was entertaining while she was driving and left her run over on the side of Highway 192 in Kissimmee. With this I want to make people aware not to text while we are driving, to remember the laws and if you hit a person, stop and call 911, it could save your life. I know that my grandmother now rests in the arms of God. #RIP #grandma #lovemore #peace in the storm