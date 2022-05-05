Entertainment

Jackie Guerrido’s maternal grandmother dies after being hit by a vehicle in Kissimmee

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Eladia Cancel Orta, the maternal grandmother of Puerto Rican communicator Jackie Guerrido, died last week after being hit by a vehicle in the city of Kissimmee, Florida. The sad news was announced tonight by the television host herself through an emotional message posted on her social networks.

Guerrido, who currently works on the program Wake up America on Sundayfrom the Univision network, said that Yaya, as she affectionately called her grandmother, died when she was hit by a vehicle driven “by someone who was entertaining while driving and left her run over on the side of Highway 192 in Kissimmee.”

In the moving post, the cheerleader described her grandmother as “the woman who taught me the value of family, love of God and passion for work.”

Next, the message that Jackie Guerrido published in his networks:

Eladia Cancel Orta, my grandmother Yaya, the woman who taught me the value of family, love of God and passion for work. The one that made me a strong woman. Today, with much pain in my soul, I share with you who always follow me in my best moments, the tragic death of my maternal grandmother. Yesterday my family and I said our last goodbye to her, but without forgetting that we will see each other again soon. Yaya died when she was hit by a vehicle driven by someone who was entertaining while she was driving and left her run over on the side of Highway 192 in Kissimmee. With this I want to make people aware not to text while we are driving, to remember the laws and if you hit a person, stop and call 911, it could save your life. I know that my grandmother now rests in the arms of God. #RIP #grandma #lovemore #peace in the storm

Source link

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

BTS members are facing mandatory military service. This is the proposal of the South Korean Minister of Culture

3 mins ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness raises the hype with a final trailer with more surprises

5 mins ago

“Go fuck yourself…”, Vin Diesel put back in place by the kick-boxer on a shoot

6 mins ago

Star of show Toddlers and Tiaras commits suicide

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button