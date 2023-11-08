Jackie Kennedy series in development at Tucker Toole Entertainment

Tucker Tooley Entertainment has acquired TV rights to a pair of books about First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and plans to develop them into a limited series.

Acquired the rights to the books "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret" and "Jackie, Janet & Lee", written by Randy Taraborrelli. The first book details many never-before-told details about Onassis's life, While the second book is a biography of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, her mother Janet Lee Auchincloss, and her sister Princess Lee Radziwill. The books are published by St. Martin's Press.

Tooley said, “Jackie Onassis is one of the most iconic, timeless and multifaceted women of the twentieth century.” “Randy’s extraordinary access and careful reporting provided an incredible medium for two talented actresses to bring Onassis and her mother, Janet, to life. “We’re excited to connect a whole new generation of viewers to Camelot.”

Tooley Tucker will executive produce alongside Tooley Entertainment’s Greg Renker, Grégoire Gensolon and Christian Parent. Taraborrelli will executive produce and write the pilot.

Taraborrelli said, “In previous accounts of her life, Jackie has always been viewed through the lens of her famous in-laws, the Kennedys.” “But in my two books, she is finally seen through the eyes of her family members, the Bouviers and the Auchincloses. This is the Jackie people never knew about as she struggled with lifelong PTSD from her husband’s murder, while also becoming her mother’s primary caregiver during her battle with Alzheimer’s. “I am so excited to work with our producing partners, Tucker, Greg, Gregoire and Christian, to bring these fascinating new stories of Jackie to television for the first time.”

Tucker Toole Entertainment is a film and television finance and production company. Founded by Tooley and Renker, their projects include “The Deliverance” on Netflix as well as “Den of Thieves” and the upcoming sequels, “Concrete Cowboy” and “The United States Vs. “Billie Holiday.”

Taraborrelli is a Kennedy historian with seventeen New York Times bestsellers to his name. Five of them are about the Kennedys. He has also written books on contemporary celebrities such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and the Hiltons. He is represented by Judy Coppage of The Coppage Company and Laurie Meggery of Mayman Greenspan.

It is the latest announced television project about the Kennedy family. It was previously reported that Netflix was developing a limited series about JFK, with Eric Roth attached to write.