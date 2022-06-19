Jacky Bracamontes and her five daughters celebrate Martín Fuentes on “Father’s Day”

Jacky Bracamontes who in recent years has become one of the most beloved celebrities in the Hispanic world used her Instagram account to congratulate her husband Martín Fuentes on the occasion of “Father’s Day”.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most pampering and dedicated dad of all!!!”, The beautiful Telemundo host wrote at the bottom of a series of photos in which she poses with her husband and five daughters.

“We love you!!! And we celebrate you not just today, but every day!!!” she added.

Jacky Bracamontes celebrates her husband Martín Fuentes

Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

Immediately, followers of the host and actress reacted to the publication with positive messages. “The best dad in the world”, “beautiful family”, “What a beautiful photo, happy father’s day!”, “never stop smiling”, among others.

The Fuentes Bracamontes family recently traveled to the beaches of Cancun, Mexico, to enjoy a fun vacation that was also joined by the parents of Jacky Bracamontes and the mother of Martín Fuentes.

Through social networks and as usual, the former beauty queen, shared with her more than 7 million Instagram followers details of your trip to one of the most luxurious hotels in the area.

Jacky Bracamontes enjoys a large family with her five daughters

Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes this year are about to celebrate 11 years of marriage. They have managed to form a large family alongside their daughters Jacky, Caro, Renata, Emi and Paula. They met through a mutual friend, Maki, the ex-wife of Juan Soler who introduced them on a blind date. Both recognize that from the first time they saw each other they felt that they were in front of the love of their life.

