Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes confess to having lost their daughters on their vacations

Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes confessed to having lost their daughters on their vacations to Colorado. The racing driver revealed on his social networks what they did so that said incident would not happen again.

Since last week, Jacky Bracamontes shared that she and her family had taken a few days off to enjoy themselves in the snowy mountains of Vail, Colorado. During her trip, the actress has not stopped having fun and sharing it with her followers.

Jacky Bracamontes not only surprised with her ability to dance with ski suit in the snowbut also because of the sudden meeting he had with his dear friend Adamari Lopez. From their unexpected encounter, the actresses took advantage to record the moment and say how much they love each other.

Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes lost their daughters on their vacations

The couple, who have been in a relationship for more than 10 years, continue to behave as if the years did not pass and are increasingly in love. However, that detail is what led them to be careless and lose sight of their daughters, their followers assure.

Martin Fuentes He shared a photograph on his official Instagram account in which he appears with Jacky Bracamontes, very hugged and smiling. “So that we don’t lose Jacky and Caro again”, he wrote in the caption of the photo referring to the jackets in phosphorescent colors.

The couple’s followers quickly became present in the publication and, between laughter and compliments, filled their comments section. “It doesn’t seem like they have daughters. It even seems that they are newly engaged ”,“No, well, they can’t lose Caro or Jacky that way.” and “They look like two highlighters, Hahaha sorry. I love you!” they wrote.