Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes walk their five daughters in a single stroller

Taking advantage of the weekend Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes went on a family outing and walked their five daughters in a single stroller. The whole family went on a ride to an amusement park and put the stroller’s strength to the test.

Jacky Bracamontes enjoys pampering her loyal fans by giving them fragments of her personal life through her social networks. From the projects he works on, his days off, and even the vacations he takes with his family, almost everything is recorded so that he can share it with his fans.

This time the whole family went on a trip to an amusement park in Orlando, Florida, and everything was documented in a video that Jacky Bracamontes shared on his official Facebook account.

In the three and a half minute short we can see Jacky Bracamontes, Martin FuentesCarolina, Jacqueline, Emilia, Paula and Renata strolling through the amusement park, riding roller coasters and even feeding a group of giraffes.

However, what caught the most attention was that when the little ones got tired of walking so much, Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes walked their five daughters in a single stroller. “We are examples of the resistant strollers, even you can get on”, Martin said jokingly to Jacky.

See here the video of Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes walking their daughters: