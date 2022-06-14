Jacky Bracamontes celebrates her daughters birthday with a dream party

Jacky Bracamontes se has become one of the most beloved personalities on televisionnot only because of her talent as an actress and host, but also because She usually shares with her followers on social networks unique moments that she lives in the company of her husband and her five daughters.

He had recently shared a video in which the girls are seen with their father, Martín Fuentes, playing in the water, after the heavy floods that hit the residential area where they live in Miami.

After this bitter drink, Jacky Bracamontes celebrated the birthday of her daughters Renata and Carolina in advance this weekend6 and 8 years old respectively, at a party attended by the girls from the minors’ school.

Daughters of Jacky Bracamontes celebrate her birthday

Through her Facebook profile, the former beauty queen shared details of the celebration, in which not only the children had fun, but there were also dynamics and games with adults.

“Caro and Reni’s birthday is in July but they wanted to celebrate it with their little friends in advance since they went on vacation. It was a super fun afternoon, they chose the jungle theme. Martin and I were also part of the activities and fun, ”she wrote in the description of the video.

At the moment, the publication registers almost half a million reactions and hundreds of comments of congratulations and good wishes for the girls.

