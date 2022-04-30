Jacky Bracamontes dances cumbia in a coquettish dress perfect for the weekend | VIDEO

Jacky Bracamontes caused a furor in their social networks, this after sharing with their millions of followers in Instagram an video where you can see him dancing to the rhythm of cumbia and wearing a flirty perfect dress to spend the weekendconfirming that she is a true fashionista.

The driver, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, has become a fashion icon for women who, like her, are over 40 years old, as it shows that age does not matter when it comes to wearing trends, always maintaining an elegant style and sophisticated.

Jacky Bracamontes shows off dancing cumbia

It was this Friday Jacqueline bracamontes Van Hoorde, real name of the also actress, published in her official account of Instagramwhere 7.6 million fans follow her, a clip in which she is seen together with the Puerto Rican journalist and presenter Carlos Adyan, showing off her best steps.

Jacky conquers dancing cumbia. Photo: IG @jackybrv

“A good cumbia with a Friday attitude to start the weekend,” he wrote jackie to accompany the video in which, together with his partner on Telemundo, a television station for which he has done his latest projects based in Miami, he is seen dancing in front of a pool.

In the clip, which lasts a few seconds, Bracamontes and her dance partner performed a fun choreography with the song “Mentirosa” by the Ráfaga group. To the rhythm of clapping and with a lot of coordination, the actress and the driver showed off and soon received hundreds of compliments.

In addition to his movements, jackie confirmed that she is a lover of fashion and good dress, as she showed off to her followers a flirtatious look perfect for the weekend, wearing a green print dress, with three-quarter sleeves, above the knee and a bow detail on the bust area.

The former beauty queen has starred in more than a dozen soap operas and in 2021 she was the presenter of Telemundo’s reality show ” Así se baila “, in which she was seen wearing the most elegant looks, confirming that she is one of the famous with better style to dress.

LOOK AT THE VIDEO: