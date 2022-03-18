Jacky Bracamontes enjoys a fantastic vacation in the snow with her daughters

Jacky Bracamontes that at 42 years old he has managed to win the affection of the public with his charisma and peculiar smile, decided to take a break in the company of her husband Martín Fuentes and their five daughters, Jacqueline, Carolina, Renata, Paula and Emilia.

Through her Instagram account and as usual, the television host and actress shared from Vail, in Colorado, USA, some photos and videos of this unique moment in her family’s life.

“Who is who???”, The Mexican wrote at the bottom of a photo in which she is seen on top of a snowy mountain in the company of her husband and five daughters.

Jacky Bracamontes on a trip with her daughters

Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

Paulina Rubio, Andrea Meza, Verónica Bastos, Deborah Hallal, Ximena Navarrete, among other personalities, reacted to the publication with emoticons and messages of affection.

Also on your Facebook account Jacky Bracamontes shared a fun video showing off her daughters’ ability to skate in the snow. The recording registers more than 92 thousand reproductions.

“This family went on vacation to the snow!!. We started our first day ice skating and my little girls are getting better and better. It was a very fun and cold day! I’ll be telling you more adventures of our vacation in the snow. ”, She wrote in the description.

Look at the daughters of Jacky Bracamontes enjoying the snow here: