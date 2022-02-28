Jacky Bracamontes falls in love with a surprising change of look

Jacky Bracamontes She is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Mexican actresses and presenters in the show business, after she became Miss Mexico in 2001 and later began acting.

At the moment, Jacky Bracamontes He has surprised and fallen in love on social networks thanks to his charisma and also beauty, for which he captivated by showing his new change of look.

After the mexican presenter maintained the distinguished balayage coloring technique for a long time, bet on a chestnut that unified the color of his hair.

Jacky Bracamontes boasts a new change of look

Jacky Bracamontes He showed his new look through a reel that he posted on Instagram and that is also part of an advertisement for the brand with which he has collaborated for some time, Koleston.

In this regard, he wrote: “The time has finally come, I’m happy to share my new look with you. I am tone 577 Chocolate Obsession. Dare to discover all the shades of my new Koleston Chocolates Collection temptation”.

Before publication, Jacky Bracamontes received several favorable comments. “I loved, I loved Jacks”, “Jacky temptation”, “You look beautiful”, “She is a very goddess”, “We chestnuts are going to conquer the world”, were some reactions.