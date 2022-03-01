Jacky Bracamontes forgets conflict over William Levy and hits networks with his new look: VIDEO

Jacky Bracamontes He showed that he has already left behind the conflict in which he was involved by William Levy and showed his new look. This was due to her statements in the book by Jacky Bracamontes regarding having had a relationship with the Cuban.

It was something your ex partnerElizabeth Gutiérrez, did not let go unnoticed and responded to these comments.

“I am happy with what I was, with what I am and all the experiences that have made me the woman I am,” she replied Jacqueline Bracamontes.

On social media The driver fell in love with her change of appearance and caused sighs in more than one of her followers. The charisma and beauty of the woman from Jalisco has served to demonstrate that these are the ingredients to form her unique personality.

This is the change of look of Jacky Bracamontes

The new appearance of the driver was made known through a reel on Instagram as part of a hair dye brand.

“The time has finally come, I am happy to share my new look with you. I am tone 577 Chocolate Obsession. Dare to discover all the tones ”, was part of the publication of the Tapatia.

Jacky Bracamontes He showed off his look with a balayage that is in fashion and this time he decided on a brown tone. The comments showed that her fans loved her new appearance and let her know with phrases such as “I loved it”, “You look beautiful”, among others.

Jacqueline bracamontes She has worked as an actress and presenter since she launched herself into show business when she won Miss Mexico in 2001.

