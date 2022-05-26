Jacky Bracamontes proudly boasts the adorable debut of her daughters in theater

Jacky Bracamontes who in recent years has become one of the most beloved celebrities in the Spanish-speaking world, since She has managed to conquer the audience not only with her charisma but also by showing a bit of her facet as a wife and mother of five girls. recently on his Instagram account, as he usually does, shared another of the great achievements of her three eldest daughters, Jacky, Renata and Carolina, who debuted as dancers in an important venue in the city of Florida.

The minors took the stage at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, where, like all professionals, they demonstrated that artistic talent runs through their veins.

They criticize Jacky Bracamontes for excessively making up her daughters

For this stagingJacky, Reni and Caro, put themselves in the hands of experts in makeup and hairstylewho arranged it for this special day.

“It seems that they bring a filter from those who make up… but nooo! They were dreaming in their dance show! (I feel strange to see them so made up, but in the theater it looked amazing!),” she wrote at the bottom of an Instagram post showing the three girls in heavy makeup.

Through Facebook, Jacky Bracamontes He shared a video in which he shows the entire process that his daughters went through before their long-awaited debut. The recording registers more than half a million reproductions.

Jacky, Reni and Caro

Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

As expected, the publications generated diverse opinions.since although each of the things that Jacky Bracamontes does with her daughters are applauded, on this occasion the appearance of the girls gave much to talk about well thousands of followers of the driver and actress considered that it was not the right makeup for minors.

This was the debut of the daughters of Jacky Bracamontes in theater: