Jacky Bracamontes provokes the astonishment of her fans by showing herself natural… Without a drop of makeup!

Jacky Bracamontes provoked the astonishment of his social network followers by sharing a video in which, as rarely, showed that at 42 years old he still has a beautiful face without a single drop of makeup.

Jacqueline Bracamontes Van Hoordeartistically known as Jacky Bracamontes, enjoys showing himself as he is within social networks, where he exposes aspects of his family life and the projects in which he participates. However, in recent weeks he has been the target of strong criticism for sharing photos of his daughters with makeup, criticism that he also faced for showing how he had fun with his adorable family after the floods that left the Tropical Storm Agatha over Miami, Florida, where he currently resides.

Despite this, the former Mexican beauty queen continues to enjoy the affection of her followers, who once again surprised by being completely natural before undergoing a makeup session with the expert Laura Bercelo, who is in charge of carrying out her spectacular transformations.

In the video posted on her Instagram profile, the 42-year-old presenter was seen with a fun attitude, but without a doubt what surprised her followers again was that He appeared with his face completely washed and his hair with a somewhat disheveled appearance. Seconds later, she showed herself as she usually does, with a very natural impeccable makeup that made her show off her imposing beauty.

Of course, the radical change caused astonishment among her fans, who did not hesitate to express how beautiful and young she looks despite not wearing makeup.

“Wow, what makeup does”, “But it doesn’t stop being beautiful, it’s more dare i say he looks younger“, “Without makeup she always looks pretty”, “Natural beauty“,”You look better without makeup”, “I want that skin and that face”, “Excellent that you upload natural videos just raised”, “I love you without makeup“, They were just some messages that they sent to the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

