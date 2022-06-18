Jacky Bracamontes shows how to wear a navel if you are over 40. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

With the class and style that identifies her, once again, the Mexican actress and host Jacky Bracamontes, shows how to wear a crop top if you’re over 40. The beautiful protagonist of the soap opera Sortilegio proved that, at 42 years old, she is not prohibited from wearing tiny clothes, combining them properly to show them off with class and freshness.

Let us remember that the beautiful Jacky Bracamontes is in the Riviera Maya enjoying a well-deserved vacation with his family, where he has looked impressive with the best outfits for summerideal for women over 40but also the youngest can wear.

On this occasion, Jacky Bracamontes looked impeccable in a rather fresh and summery white ensemble, which consists of a beautiful and elegant navel with a honeycomb texture and Gigot sleeves, to match a fresh maxi skirt loose and with a honeycomb design on the hip, which she combined with white sandals with a pointed strap.

The actress of successful telenovelas like Ruby Y Fools don’t go to heaven She added to her style a beautiful and elegant makeup with terra tones and pastel pink lips, as well as a loose hairstyle and wet hair style side line.

“A little climb for my girls @rosamariagarcia_makeup and @ anlle11 to make me pretty. I adore them!” She thanked her makeup artists and stylist.

Pale pink, the color of elegant women

A day before, the beautiful representative of Mexico in Miss Universe in 2001and winner of Our Beauty Mexico 2000delighted us with her beauty and smart elegant style, wearing a beautiful pale pink sundressthe ideal for mature women.

As is her custom, the beautiful Jacky Bracamontes He looked impeccable with his elegant casual style and quite comfortable, which also hides the belly and the “chubby” arms.

The beautiful dress it had a loose design on the arms, with puffed sleeves, but fitted at the waist, and with a great flare in the pleated skirt. The color of the garment is one of the women’s favourites, as it favors all skin types, it is fashionand it is also so fresh, modern and at the same time subtle, that it exudes elegance.

The star driver of Telemundocombined her smart outfit with thick-heeled sandals in a nude tone and square toe, and combined her look with that of her five daughters, who wore the same color, only with a very discreet floral print.