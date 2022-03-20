Jacky Bracamontes shows off her best dance steps in the snow on vacation with her daughters

Jacky Bracamontes he let himself be seen of very good love showing off their best dance steps in the snow while on vacation with her daughters. The actress is currently in Vail, Colorado and she has not stopped showing off the best moments of her trip.

As they usually do, Jacky Bracamontes and her husband, Martin Fuentes, they took a vacation to spend quality time with their family. The couple traveled to the snowy mountains with little Jacqueline, Carolina, Renata, Paula and Emilia.

Jacky Bracamontes showed her ability with dancing and skiing

Through her social networks, the actress of “Silly girls do not go to heaven” shared a video in which she is seen in the snow wearing a special ski suit. In the short that she posted on TikTok and Instagram stories, she appears dancing to the tune of “Dance with Me Tonight” by Olly Murs.

TikTok

However, Jacky Bracamontes was not the only one who showed off her skills, as Martín Fuentes shared that Paula, at only three years old, already dominates different acrobatics on skis. “I am shocked by the new generations“, he wrote in the publication.

Instagram

Jacky Bracamontes is not the only one who chose Colorado to spend this weekend with her family, because Adamari Lopez He also chose that destination to spend with Alaïa. Will the stars get together soon to spend time together with her daughters?

See here the video of Jacky Bracamontes dancing in the snow: