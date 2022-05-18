Jacky Bracamontes shows off her emotional meeting with Jaime Camil in New York

Jacky Bracamontes has established herself as one of the most beloved personalities in the Spanish-speaking world since decided to join the Telemundo network, after her departure from Televisa, where she starred in various melodramas before launching herself as a television presenter.

This week, through his Instagram account, He shared with his more than 7 million followers an emotional meeting he had with actor Jaime Camil, with whom he starred in the telenovela “Las tontas no van al cielo” in 2008.

The meeting took place at the NBC Upfront, in which Telemundo presented the most anticipated projects for this 2022. The appointment was attended by other Latin personalities such as Adamari López, Kate del Castillo and Rafael Amaya.

Jacky Bracamontes and Jaime Camil in New York. Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

“I found the plastic doctor @jaimecamil who was not dead… he was partying!!! #ayahaaaa Good luck in your new project #ElRey will surely be a success!!! Congratulations !!!”, wrote the driver at the bottom of a postcard on the red carpet of the event.

In addition, Jacky Bracamontes On his Facebook profile, he shared a short video of the emotional meeting he had with the Mexican actor who also moved to the United States in search of professional success and who has gradually established himself as one of the most beloved Latin stars.

After concluding the event, in New York, Jacky traveled to Hamburg for work and shared details of her adventure on Instagram Stories.

Jacky Bracamontes travels to Hamburg. Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

“I have to fly to Europe, I’m going to work there, in Hamburg, I’ve never been, so it’s cool. The truth is that I was shocked with the Upfront of NBC and Telemundo, seeing what our company is and the pride of belonging to a company that is part of NBC”, published the also actress.

Watch here the meeting between Jaime Camil and Jacky Bracamontes