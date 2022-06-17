Jacky Bracamontes teaches elegance with a pale pink vaporous dress. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Once again, the beautiful actress Jacky Bracamontes teaches elegance classes in a vaporous pale pink dress, demonstrating its classic and sophisticated style that we all love and that is ideal for women over 40 years of age. The beautiful hostess star of Telemundo shared with her followers the ideal outfit for the summer, if you want to look elegant, and at the same time fresh.

Through her Instagram account, the beautiful native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Jacky Bracamontesshowed off part of her relaxing and well-deserved vacation in the Riviera Maya, next to her extensive and beautiful family, starting with her husband, the car racer, Martín Fuentes, and her 5 daughters: Jackyta, Caro, Reny, Emilia and Paula .

Likewise, as on several occasions, they were accompanied by both the parents of the former beauty queen, Jesus Bracamontes Y Jacqueline Van-Hoorde.

As is her custom, the beautiful Jacky Bracamontes He looked impeccable with his elegant casual style and quite comfortable, which also hides the belly and the “chubby” arms.

The beautiful dress it had a loose design on the arms, with puffed sleeves, but fitted at the waist, and with a great flare in the pleated skirt. The color of the garment is one of the women’s favorites, as it flatters all skin types, it is fashionable, and it is also so fresh, modern and at the same time subtle, that it exudes elegance.

Continue reading: Claudia Álvarez teaches maturity, chose her husband’s ex as godmother of her children

The soap opera actress Ruby, Fools don’t go to heaven Y Sortilege She combined her smart outfit with chunky-heeled sandals in a nude tone and square toe, and combined her look with that of her five daughters, who wore the same color, only with a very discreet floral print.

just a few days before, Jacky Bracamontes She showed off her spectacular figure and showed the ideal swimsuit designs for women over 40 years old, with which she looked impressive enjoying the sun, sand and sea of ​​the beautiful Riviera Maya.

Keep reading: The most hated signs of the zodiac

At 42 years old, the beautiful woman from Guadalajara, who became Nuestra Belleza México in 2000 and represented Mexico in Miss Universe 2001; she looked radiant and showed that women over 40 can continue to wear swimsuits and look fabulous, classy and elegant.

First, Jacky Bracamontes showed style, elegance and class with a vintage two-piece swimsuit with an asymmetric top and a large ruffle with a white background and green leaf print, while the lower part stands out for its cut at the waist and a print in different shades green.

The actress wore it by partially covering it with a white ruffled pareo, which highlighted her elegance and sophistication. She also added stylish dark glasses to her beach outfit, which complemented his look.

On the other hand, for a more discreet look during the summer holidays at the beach, she chose another example of a swimsuit that is perfect for women over 40, a white one-piece with a discreet navy blue vegetation print. , which he combined with Prada sunglasses.

Jacky Bracamontes teaches elegance with a pale pink vaporous dress. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



Definitely, Jacky Bracamontes She has stood out in the world of entertainment, not only for her beauty and great talent both in acting, as in hosting and as a host; but also because of his peculiar and always glamorous and elegant style, with a touch of freshness and joviality that we love.