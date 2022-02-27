Jacky Bracamontes: The BEFORE and AFTER of William Levy’s ex-girlfriend

Despite being one of the most attractive and beloved Latin actors by the audience, William Levy’s fame has been tarnished by the number of infidelities in which he has been involved.

And it is that the actor has been related on more than one occasion with his co-stars, among which Ximena Navarrete, Maite Perroni and Jacky Bracamontes stand out.

The latter has given much to talk about in recent days, this after the Cuban announced the separation from his wife, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, after 19 years together.

And it is that the Mexican was pointed out by the mother of Levy’s children, as she assured that she does not have the need to tie a man like others who have several children to do so.

But with a lot of style and his characteristic smile, Bracamontes assured that what he had to talk about the relationship he had with Levy he already said through his book, and that he would never speak ill of any woman.

And it is that the couple gave themselves an opportunity in 2009, when both were signed by Televisa to star in “Sortilegio”, where the love between them crossed fiction.

What is a fact is that the actress has shown on more than one occasion that this has been in the past, but this is how the Cuban’s ex has changed over the years.

This is how Jacky Bracamontes has changed

Before being entangled in a love triangle with William Levy and his wife, the actress already had a solid career in the world of entertainment, and was also a worthy representative of beauty pageants.

La Tapatia was the winner of the national contest, Nuestra Belleza México in the year 2000 and competed in Miss Universe a year later, which brought her an opportunity within the melodramas of Televisa.

Within his repertoire, productions such as “Cómplices al rescue” stand out, alongside Belinda, “Alegrijes y rebujos” with Diego Boneta, “Rubí” with Bárbara Mori, and “To the devil with the handsome” with his ex Valentino Lanus.

And it is that the heart of the actress has been one of the most valued because she had turbulent relationships with Valentino Lanús and the soccer player “Kikin” Fonseca, to name a few, without talking about the relationship with Levy.

In “Sortilegio” the couple had such chemistry that it exceeded the screens and was evident in each of the scenes, so the fans were not surprised when it was hinted that they did have a fleeting romance.

But later, the actress had a long break in the world of soap operas, until Telemundo managed to convince her to return to melodramas and it was in “Loli’s luck” in 2021, alongside Silvia Navarro and Osvaldo Benavides.

Today, she continues to shine on the screens of Telemundo and is the mother of five daughters next to the former racing driver, Martín Fuentes, and they have located their residence in Miami, Florida, and through social networks she shows a little of her family environment .

GBR.