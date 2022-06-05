Jacky Bracamontes was affected by the passage of tropical storm Agatha and this is how her family experienced it

Tropical storm Agatha has been killing many areas after passingand is that Miami has been affected by the heavy rainfall that has been recorded in recent hours and is that it has left floods in various places.

The presenter Jacky Bracamontes through her social networks announced that she was also part of the ravages left by the climatic condition because the house where he lives with his family ended up flooded.

However, it was an experience that they tried to live from another point of view, because both her husband Martín Fuentes and their daughters decided to do something fun in the midst of all this tragedy, and that in the end it will end up being a memory for the rest of their lives.

“Our house was flooded. But we found how to have fun“, wrote.

“Last night’s storm left the street flooded, but Martín Fuentes did not hesitate for a second to take advantage of the occasion to do something fun with the girls. Just imagine them sailing in front of the house. As they say: ‘In bad weather, good face‘”, was part of the message that the Mexican shared on her Facebook account.

In addition, you can read that in the caption of the published video on Instagram he posted that he has “a crazy family”. In the audiovisual you can see one of the little ones while she is practicing snow boarding in the middle of the flooded streets.

The family decided to put fear aside after the bitter experience that this disaster caused by the pandemic left them, as they decided to practice water sports on the spur of the moment. In addition, the couple’s daughters were quite happy to do this type of activity with their father.

Bracamontes said that in the end everything counts as an experience and “it happens once in a lifetime.”“. It is well known that Martín has always had a spirit for the great adventures that leave incredible experiences that are impossible to forget because of the pleasant moment that was spent.

