Jacky Bracamontes wears a burgundy latex dress ideal for people over 40 | Special: Instagram

The Mexican actress and presenter, Jacky Bracamontespublished a pose on his social networks in which he appears wasting elegance sheathed in a burgundy latex dress ideal for women over 40.

Flaunting her statuesque figure, Jacky Bracamontes captivatingly posed for the lens of renowned photographer, Uriel Santana, wearing a long burgundy latex dress fitted to the body which she accessorized with diamond earrings.

The 41-year-old former beauty queen squandered her incomparable beauty, her exquisite style and her innate flirtatiousnessshowing off her golden hair in soft waves and makeup that highlighted her smoky shadows, her tanned cheeks and her delicate red lips.

The acclaimed artist originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is one of the most beautiful faces on Hispanic television and throughout his artistic career he has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic magazine covers and successful advertising campaigns.

The Mexican model, actress and presenter is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks and usually shares poses in which she appears modeling classic, romantic, dramatic and avant-garde outfits of renowned fashion designers.

The charismatic Nuestra Belleza México 2000 has participated in countless telenovelas, plays and movies during the last decades and has become one of the most acclaimed Latin hosts in the entertainment industry.

The wife of racing driver Martín Fuentes She is one of the most influential Latina presenters on Hispanic television. and has captivated the audience with his indisputable talent and charismatic personality since his foray into the Telemundo network.

Jacky Bracamontes hosted the successful Televisa musical reality show “La Voz México” for five consecutive seasons and presenter of the Unicable program “Netas Divinas” along with Daniela Magún, Paola Rojas, Consuelo Duval and Natalia Téllez.

Jacky Bracamontes She has been the star host of important Spanish-language television events. such as Latin Grammy Awards, TVyNovelas Awards, Lo Nuestro Awards, Nuestra Belleza México, Billboard Latin Music Awards and Latin American Music Awards.