Jacky Bracamontes’s house is flooded and she takes advantage of the situation

Jacky Bracamontes and her husband Martin Fuentes experienced moments of impact, after the strong tropical storm that whips Miamisince, the waters swept away the sidewalks and roads.

The damage has not been long in coming in several homes, including that of the television host, who shared from her official Facebook account how her street was and how far the water from the torrential rains had reached.

Although it was a hard moment that seemed to have no end, the couple and their five daughtersthey decided benefit and turn this experience that could have been dramatic and overwhelming, into an unforgettable memory.

our house was floodedmentioned together with the also actress, “but we found how to have fun”She said proud of her whole family.

Jacky Bracamontes' house is flooded

“Last night’s storm left the street flooded, but Martín Fuentes did not hesitate for a second to take advantage of the occasion to do something fun with the girls. Just imagine them sailing in front of the house. As they say: ‘In bad weather, good face'”wrote the actress.

“I have a crazy family!”added Jacky along with this other video of one of her daughters practicing snowboarding in the dirty water of the streets.

