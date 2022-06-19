Entertainment

Jacky Ramírez shows off her ‘charms’ with a tiny outfit

The controversial participant of MTV Mexico ‘Acapulco Shore’, Jacky Ramírez, left her millions of followers speechless on social networks by sharing a photograph showing her spectacular figure in a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

It was through her official Instagram account where the beautiful model posted the photo, where she reveals her “charms” and her unique beauty; so her followers were full of praise for Jacky.

“You get to hell as a legend,” he shared.

Jacky Ramírez rose to fame thanks to her participation in the TV Azteca program ‘Enamorandonos’, which earned her to be considered for the cast of Acapulco shore, where she was widely accepted by the public, due to her irreverent way of be.

