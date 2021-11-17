Jacob Chansley, known as Jake Angeli, was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison for the assault on the United States Congress

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, one of the leaders of the assault on the United States Congress on January 6, was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison. Last September Chansley pledged a sentence pleading guilty to the crime of obstructing justice during the attack.

Judge Royce Lamberth, of the Washington federal court, told Chansley that what he did “was terrible”, but he still considered his repentance genuine: he therefore set the minimum penalty for him, which ranged from 41. at 51 months. However, it is one of the longest sentences decided so far for the defendants involved in the assault and who have pleaded guilty.

Chansley is 34 years old and is also known as the “shaman of the QAnon movement”, the conspiracy theory widespread among Donald Trump’s most radical supporters. In the riots of January 6 he had made himself noticed by entering Congress bare-chested, with a headdress of fur and horns, his face painted and holding a spear with an American flag attached. A few days after the assault on Congress, Chansley was arrested on charges of misdemeanor, disturbance of the public order and obstruction of justice.

