Jacob Chansley, the pro Trump “shaman”, sentenced to 41 months for the assault on Congress – Corriere.it

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, became one of the symbols of the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. At the trial he cited Ges and Gandhi

WASHINGTON – Jacob Chansley, lo Shaman shirtless, fur and bison horns, state sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison by Judge Royce Lamberth in the Washington Federal Court. Jacob, 34, also known as Jake Angeli, which has become one of the symbols of the assault on Capitol Hill. The videos and photos of those days portray him in the vanguard of the vandals who broke into Congress from a side door, around 2.15pm. The Shaman, follower and popularizer of QAnon conspiracy theories, screamed to the Senate chamber, took his seat on the highest seat, that of the President, and wrote a message for then Vice President Mike Pence, the traitor who had refused. to overturn the election results: just a matter of time. Justice is coming. Instead, yesterday, Wednesday 17 November, Justice, the real one, presented him with the bill.

Chansley was faced with six counts. The most serious was a Violent and Disturbing Entry into the Capitol Hill Building. In theory, the sum of the charges includes up to 20 years in prison. But Jacob, assisted by attorney Albert Watkins, managed to drastically contain the punishment for two reasons. First: he has no criminal record.



Second: despite the grim appearance, the horns and the flag with the pointed pole, that day it did not attack anyone. The prosecutor had asked for 51 months. The judge gave him 41, plus another 36 on probation, considering that the accused had already been behind bars since January 9, more than 10 months. however, a tough sentence, in line with the other three pronounced so far for similar crimes committed on January 6.



Yesterday the icon of the Trumpian subversives presented himself at the final audience completely transformed. No trace of the agitated who, from his home in Phoenix, Arizona, called the patriots to revolt, invited them, via Social, to hang the traitors. He talked for half an hour, acknowledging that he did something inexcusable. He gave up on shamanic rites and instead focused on Jesus and Gandhi. He cited the story of prison redemption told in the film

The Wings of Freedom

.

The judge, 78, a declared Republican, first rejected the defense’s extreme attempt: the accused in terrible mental condition; suffer from schizotypal personality disorder, anxiety and depression.

Then, turning to Jacob, he concluded like this: his words today are the most remarkable I have ever heard in 34 years of service; some things reminded me of Martin Luther King’s speeches; I believe his repentance is genuine. But on January 6, you blocked our political system. horrible and I must condemn it.