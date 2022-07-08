Jacob Elordi as Hopper? David Harbor talks about the ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off

We’ve been talking for weeks stranger things on the occasion of the premiere of its fourth season (which, cleverly, was split into two volumes) on Netflix. The series has monopolized a lot of conversations about its characters, the music, the most emotional moments, and even the future of production.

This is how it has been revealed, so far, that stranger things will end with the fifth season (we will probably see it until 2024). However, the plans not only contemplate the closure of Eleven, Mike, Hopper, Joyce and company, but an extension of the universe, first, with a spin-off also courtesy of the Duffer Brothers.

The creators launched their own production company, Upside Down Pictures, which will take over a live action of death note (HERE we tell you well) and, of course, of the spinoff of stranger things, both for the Netflix original catalog. And that is how one of the actors from the original production,David HarborHe already talked about his idea.

David Harbor as Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’ / Photo: Netflix

A young Jim Hopper played by… Jacob Elordi?

As we told you, the Duffers have not said what the spin-off is about nor have they revealed details of their production such as dates, cast… nothing! However, David Harbor has already talked about his idea for this production, which, according to what he said, would serve more as a prequel to stranger things.

Harbor said that Hopper, the sheriff of Hawkins, is a “independently existing character“. In other words, beyond the events that have taken place in the series, set in the 1980s, the character may have further development.

David Harbor as Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’ / Photo: Netflix

And according to Harbor, it can be addressed from his past life. “If they want to go back in time… I would love to see some other actor play Hopper, and see what they can do with him.“. But not only that, but he also suggested that Jacob Elordi could be the one:He can look as handsome as I did in my 20s.“.

Jacob Elordi, who is 25 years old, became known worldwide for your participation in euphoria HBO with the character of Nate. But before that, he had already started to build a career at Netflix, in fact, with The Kissing Booth. Among his other big credits is deep water where he shares credits with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Jacob Elordi as Nate in ‘Euphoria’ / Photo: HBO

