Jacob Elordi confides in his debut as an actor

During an interview, Jacob Elordi returned to his first steps as an actor.

In just a few years, Jacob Elordi has become a hot actor in Hollywood. Revealed in Netflix’s romantic comedy “The Kissing Booth” or in the series “Euphoria” alongside Zendaya, the young man is now one of the favorite actors of the new generation. This Monday, August 8, he appeared on the cover of “GQ” for the September issue. The star also gave a long interview to the magazine. He returns in particular to his debut as an actor and to the many criticisms of which he was the victim. He reveals in particular that it was on the benches of the school that his passion for the theater was born. At the age of 12, when he was a rugby star in his school, he was chosen to play in a Shakespeare play. His comrades will then attack him: “As soon as I played in the play, I was treated as a homosexual at school. But I had this abundance of self-confidence. It didn’t stop me, I wanted to do both: I was good at sports and good at acting. »

“I started to really play”

Following the words of his comrades, Jacob Elordi decided to throw himself headlong into this new passion. He…

