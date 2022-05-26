Jacob Elordi prefers Margot Robbie to Chris Hemsworth

Jacob Elordi is the new sensation, another Australian actor who is conquering Hollywood like Chris Hemsworth, Russell Crowe or Margot Robbie.

The series ‘Euphoria’ (with nudity included) have made him a star, despite himself: “I came to work and I’ll come home when I’m done”.

But he still has to delay the return ticket: it is rumored that he may be the new SuperMan

Many Australian actors who are now known in America made their name on Australian soap operas: ‘Home and Away’ (Chris Hemsworth, Isla Fisher, Heath Ledger) and ‘Neighbors’ (Margot Robbie, Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe). Jacob Elordi assures in the interview with Men’s Health magazine that he auditioned for those series, but they never caught him.

“I don’t know, it wouldn’t be very good,” he says with a laugh. “Back then I think it was pretty bad.” He went to drama school in Melbourne and got better. She then made the jump to Hollywood with an ease and enthusiasm typical of someone with a plug in the world, something that, as far as I know, is not true. And he is now in Los Angeles, an ocean away from his family and his house.

His family lives in Australia, but in recent years it has been difficult for him to go see them because of covid. She talks to her mother often, but would like to see her more. Jacob moved to the US when he was 19 years old and hardly knew anyone. “More or less it’s still like that,” he says, five years later. “I know people, I have some friends, but I’m not obsessed with being the most popular. I have come to work and I will return home when I can.”

His ambitions suggest that Waterdeep is much more suited to him than My First Kiss, to be more like Ben Mendelsohn than Chris Hemsworth. He also confesses to us that the Australian actress he really admires is Margot Robbie, because aside from her work, she says admiringly, “not much else is known about her.”

