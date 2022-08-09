Jacob Elordi tackles The Kissing Booth and reveals that he almost stopped his career because of the films

If you haven’t figured it out yet, Jacob Elordi doesn’t really wear The Kissing Booth in his heart. The one who was at the center of a couple rumor with a star of The Bridgerton Chronicle has never hidden that he was not really a fan of the saga in which he played Noah Flynn. Having become famous thanks to the film, he explained that he felt old-fashioned because of the film and even asked not to appear shirtless in the 3rd part.

“I make good movies“, Jacob Elordi’s little tackle

Moreover, it was not hindsight that made him change his mind… In a portrait for GQ magazine, Jacob Elordi (of course) still mentioned The Kissing Booth and it was through a conversation about his father that the actor took the opportunity to tackle the saga that made him famous. Referring to the latter, the interpreter of Noah Flynn confides that his father sometimes evokes the saga. “He asks me: ‘Are you still shooting the film where you have to kiss someone on a booth?‘” explains the actor to which he admits to answering him: “No dad, I make good films, I swear‘”. Nice for the franchise that revealed it to the general public…

Jacob Elordi had so many problems afterwards The Kissing Booth and his sudden fame that he even reveals to have been on the verge of stopping everything and abandoning his acting career. “I know it sounds touchy and dramatic but I’m touchy and dramatic! I hated being a character for the public. I felt like I was so far from who I am“explains the actor who has since found another more qualified role: that of Nate Jacobs in Euphoria.