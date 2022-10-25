Jacob Tremblay grew up and surprised at the premiere of Fathers Dragon — Rock&Pop

Jacob Tremblay has become one of the Hollywood up-and-coming child stars After starring in several movies like The room (2015), Wonder (2017), doctor sleep (2019) and up Luca (2021), and although many know the actor for his appearance as a child, he recently reappeared now, at the age of 16, in the Red carpet of his next productionshowing that he is already an “adult”.

Father’s Dragon: Jacob Tremblay surprises on the Red Carpet showing that today he no longer looks like a child

The interpreter reappeared at the Avant Premiere of the new Netflix animated film, My Father’s Dragon this weekend. Which was performed in theaters TCL Chinese 6 of Hollywood, California (United States).

And along with Jacob Tremblay, his co-star appeared, Chris ODowd. Along with the film’s director, Nora Twoney.

After this appearance, the same actor decided to joke about itposting the following photo on his Twitter account.

“How it started VS how it all goes”, wrote on the social network. Unleashing all kinds of comments from users, impressed by how much it has grown in recent years.

Also, the actor with his co-star; the star of stranger things, Gaten Matarazzo; had appeared at the world premiere of My Father’s Dragon during the BFI London Film Festival 2022.

It should be remembered that Jacob Tremblay rose to fame after appearing in The room (2015) alongside Brie Larson. This when he was only 9 years old.

For his performance as Jack Newsome, the movie star won a Critics Choice Award, a Canadian Screen Award and became the youngest nominee for the SBelieve Actors Guild Award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

However, Jacob Tremblay continues to harvest papers everywhere. Since it will soon appear in the live action of The little Mermaid. Where will he play the Flounder fish.

To learn the disturbing true story that inspired his memorable film, WonderClick on this link.






