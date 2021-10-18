Jacobi Asset Management receives approval to launch the world’s first tier one Bitcoin ETF – Time

– Case provided by Fidelity Digital Assets

– Authorization from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC)

– Directors: Sigma Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited

– Fund Architecture / Consulting: Midshore Consulting Limited

LONDON, October 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Jacobi Asset Management has received approval to launch the world’s first tier-one Bitcoin ETF. The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF is a centrally approved financial instrument, backed by cryptocurrencies, licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and with custody provided by Fidelity Digital AssetsSM. Jacobi plans to include the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF in Cboe Europe, one of the largest pan-European equity exchanges, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Launched in May 2021 to shape the future of digital asset management, Jacobi brings together decades of banking, regulatory and Fintech experience to shape the future of digital asset management by designing, issuing and managing institutional crypto-derivative products and funds connected to digital assets .

Jacobi is led by CEO Jamie Khurshid, a former Goldman Sachs financial advisor and pioneer of regulatory transparency in financial markets. Khurshid was named by Financial News as one of the top 40 under 40s in the European trading and technology sector and ranked among the top 1000 most influential people in global financial markets. He has built a team with extensive financial, regulatory and crypto-asset services expertise.

CEO Jamie Khurshid said, “We are thrilled to introduce a safe, transparent and accessible new product to monitor Bitcoin performance. We are eliminating the risk from cryptocurrency investments by removing the technological risk associated with the physical asset and the counterparty risk associated with cryptocurrency investments. traditional funds or tracker products which are unregulated leveraged debt instruments. We are proud to partner with leading European regulated companies to offer the market a first-rate solution, subject to the necessary regulatory approval. This is an exciting time for the Europe since the approval of the legislation came before the decision of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission “.

“Finally, the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will bring digital assets fully into traditional investment infrastructure with the support of the major companies we are partnering with. It will offer investors the opportunity to participate directly in the physically regulated Bitcoin industry. This new ETF provides investments. simple, secure and accessible in one of the world’s most exciting asset classes through some of the world’s leading regulated entities, ”commented Roy McGregor, President of Jacobi Asset Management and former CEO of Credit Suisse Channel Islands.

Investors in the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will benefit from the security of Fidelity Digital Asset’s enterprise-grade custody and execution services, designed to enable institutional investors to securely protect, trade and support investments in digital assets. Chris Tyrer, Director of Fidelity Digital AssetsSM in Europe, commented: “A greater diversity of investor interests has created significant demand for additional vehicles for exposure in order to provide wider access to digital asset markets. asset custody is a top priority for investors and asset managers across all asset classes, the highly technical nature of digital assets places even more emphasis on this and underlines the need for institutional-grade custody solutions such as our.”

The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF was developed to meet regulatory standards by Christopher Jehan, head of fund architecture and former President of the Guernsey Investment & Funds Association (GIFA). Jehan led the Midshore Consulting team in designing the fund with legal work done by Collas Crill, led by Partner Wayne Atkinson and Senior Associate Gareth Morgan.

Prior to FCA listing approval, investments in Jacobi Bitcoin ETFs will be facilitated by Sigma Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited (“Sigma”), the fund manager providing management and administration. Fund advisory support will continue through Midshore Consulting.

For more information, visit Jacobiam.com

For information on Jacobi Asset Management, please contact:

Geneva LoaderJacobi Asset ManagementTel: +44 (0) 3330 165 232e-mail: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vanessa Green The Realization Group Tel: +44 (0) 771 333 2303 Email: [email protected]