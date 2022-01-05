“Jacobs has abandoned his son.” The accusation of the ex: you pay alimony

“Jeremy is seven years old and suffers from the absence of his father”: the father in question is Marcell Jacobs, Olympic gold medalist in the 100 meters and in the 4×100 relay, the man who made Italy dream last summer at Tokyo Olympics and who remains a hero also for his 7-year-old son Jeremy, with his ex-partner, Renata Erika Szabo. A hero, and a father, who is absent from his son’s life. The ex-partner denounces it in a long interview with the weekly Chi. “Jeremy turned 7 last December 14”, Renata tells …

“Jeremy is seven years old and suffers from the absence of his father”: the father in question is Marcell Jacobs, Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters and in the 4×100 relay, the man who made Italy dream last summer at Tokyo Olympics and who remains a hero also for his 7-year-old son Jeremy, had by his ex-partner, Renata Erika Szabo. A hero, and a father, who is absent from his son’s life. The ex-partner denounces it in a long interview with the weekly Chi. “Jeremy turned 7 last December 14”, Renata tells Chi, “but we didn’t get the call from dad. He could send a voice or a written message because Jeremy is able to read. Instead, nothing.”

A jolt only at Christmas, “when we received the call from the paternal grandmother, who then passed her dad to wish him a happy birthday. Our son sees his little cousin waiting for his dad at the window and when Jeremy knows that his dad he has to arrive, he does the same thing. Too bad that Marcell, on the other hand, never arrives “.

The absence of the athlete, who already has two other children with his new partner Nicole, made itself felt the day he returned from the Olympics: “In theory Jeremy had to go and pick him up at the airport in Rome with all his family” , reveals the former partner.

“Too bad, though, that the day before he landed, my grandmother sent me a message to tell me that Jeremy couldn’t go because there was no room for him in the car. This isn’t fair. When you break up with your partner , you shouldn’t leave your son too. Jeremy has nothing to do with it: Marcell will always remain his father and he needs his father – continues Renata to Chi -. At first Marcell also came to visit him for a while, then they started to the weeks and then the months pass. There was not a shadow of regularity. And he also stopped paying the child support, for a year he paid nothing and we are talking about 300 euros “.

Last fall, after the ex had raised the issue for the first time, Jacobs himself, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, had admitted that he was not a father very present for Jeremy, had when the sprinter was only 19 years old. “I was a boy and I lived it very badly, as someone who is doing something out of altruism, but reluctantly”, confessed the champion. Who was unable to break the vicious circle started by his father: “I don’t want to be an asshole like my father was, but in the end I’m basically doing more or less what he did. Compared to Anthony and Megan, the children I have had by Nicole, I don’t have a strong bond with Jeremy because I’ve never lived there. When I go to Desenzano I see him, but I’m not a father present “, he admitted.