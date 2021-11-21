Jacobs to Bolt: ‘Do you beat me? Let’s flag-steal ‘- Sport

A challenge that would be a dream but that, probably, will not take place, at least seriously. But it’s nice to imagine that Usain Bolt and Marcell Jacobs could one day race against each other on the track. It all started with the phrase said by the ‘Lightning’, 8 times Olympian, a week ago in Dubai during an event of one of his sponsors when he was asked if he could have won the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, where he Jacobs is imposed with a time of 9 “80.

“Hats off in front of Jacobs, but yes I would have won – Bolt’s reply – and I miss the sprint a lot, because I live for those moments, it was difficult for me to watch that race”. “When I retired (in 2017, ed), my coach told me one thing – added the Jamaican -: ‘Your opponents aren’t faster, it’s you who are slower’. I had never considered it. from this point of view”. In August, however, a few days after Jacobs’ victory, Bolt had pointed out that “Marcell gave everything, his best in the 100 meters which are the most important and prestigious race of the Olympics. And this is certainly a sign of great class. , talented. Congratulations to him and to Italy also for the victory in the 4X100 relay. Certainly, however, the Tokyo track is very fast “.

Now, on Instagram, the answer of the blue Olympian has arrived, who always looked to his predecessor as an idol, as well as a source of inspiration. “You are my hero – writes Jacobs – and I thank you for the ‘so much’ to hats off. But you also said you would win, so I’m ready for the challenge. How about a charity flag-stealer? my team, you yours “. Now all that remains is to see if Bolt, taken by fatherhood and a thousand commitments, will find the time to accept the challenge, perhaps to give a smile to those in need: Jacobs will certainly not hold back, then he will return to prepare properly for the World Cup next year in Eugene.