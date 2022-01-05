Jacopo Tissi appointed étoile of the Bolshoi, enters the Olympus of theater stars – Corriere.it

from Valeria Crippa

“The promotion was already in the air and I was on my toes for several days”

For Jacopo Tissi the doors of the Olympus of the Bolshoi Ballet have opened wide, that exclusive rank in which the stars Svetlana Zakharova, Denis Rodkin, Olga Smirnova, Vladimir Lantratov shine, absolute protagonists of the world vision at the cinema of the legendary Russian company and national symbol. A post-Christmas fairytale twist: after dancing as a Prince in the iconic Nutcracker by Yuri Grigorovich paired with Eleonora Sevenard on December 31st on the tables of the historic Moscow stage, Tissi was promoted étoile by the director of the Bolshoi ball Makhar Vaziev and yesterday the appointment was made official by the Theater. Thus reaches the summit the beautiful Jacopo, 26, model face and statuesque body that reaches 1.90 cm in height, the first Italian in history to be hired by the Bolshoi, in 2017: an unimaginable goal for a foreigner in the Moscow company, in which is the only European (among non-Russians, also three Brazilian boys who grew up at the Bolshoi Academy in Joinville, Brazil). With the title of étoile, Tissi will dance at the Bolshoi as early as January 10th Raymonda and 18 The Swan Lake.

An unexpected surprise?

“No, promotion was in the air and I had been on edge for days. When Vaziev announced it to me at the end of the Nutcracker, it was an overwhelming emotion. My parents were with me on stage and my mother, moved, told me: “You have never been satisfied with comfortable situations and you have chosen the most difficult path, this is the reward you deserve”. My parents have been my great strength, always by my side since, at the age of five, I discovered ballet by watching Swan Lake. My brothers have always supported me, without making the choice of wanting to be a dancer seem strange. So I say to parents who doubt: let’s break down barriers, a child who chooses art finds a special job, trust him. Kids who are not lucky enough to have parental support need to believe in themselves even more and seek the support of relatives and friends. The path is long ».

He must have had difficult moments in Moscow, how did he overcome them?

“I appealed to the integrity of my choice. For me dance is not just love, it is like living for a religion that spiritually uplifts and gives strength. It helped me to surround myself with people with positive energy and to cultivate friendships, like the one with Zakharova who has always supported me ».

Competition at the Bolshoi?

«There is, but it has never slipped into malicious envy, below the levels of professionalism: there is no time, I dance 200 days a year, my colleagues as well. It helped a lot to be invited by Vaziev who had previously been director of the Balletto della Scala: for him they are a winning bet ».

For the second Christmas, Italy was the target of a satirical program on Russian TV …

«The parody of Russian TV runs after Italy in the 80s, Sanremo and fashion, they joke about it, but it makes us dream: here they ask me if the comedians pronounce Italian right. Our country is respected for its art, culture and style. In Moscow, thanks to the Russians, I discovered the great Italian cinema, from Visconti to Scola to neo-realism, here it is revered. Fans call me Jasha, because Jacopo is too difficult for the Russians to pronounce: by now I know them all, they are waiting for me outside the theater to greet me ».

Have you seen the Bolle show on TV “Danza con me”, with audience records? She looks a lot like him physically …

“Unfortunately I lost it, Rai is not seen in Moscow, not even Rai Play. But I know Roberto’s broadcast, it is fundamental for the promotion of dance on TV. In Russia, on the cultural channel, ballet has space every day ».

Will you return to La Scala now that the ballet director is Manuel Legris, with whom you worked in Vienna?

«I would like it very much, I grew up at the Scala Ballet School, then in the Scala Ballet. Who knows that the right opportunity will not be created to return to dance in Milan. But my future is in Moscow ».