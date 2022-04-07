Jacqueline Andere criticizes Sasha Sökol

Jacqueline Andere. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

The Sasha Sökol and Luis de Llano Macedo scandal, almost a month after it broke out, continues to give people something to talk about and its ramifications —which include the promise of taking the criminal case to the final legal consequences— will certainly affect public opinion and entertainment for a long time.

However, every situation has diverse facets and uninformed or insensitive reactions, which by taking over the public circle cause harm —even if they are not malicious. That happened to Jacqueline Andere, at the premiere of the most recent staging in which her daughter Chantal de Ella participates, the result of her marriage to the late writer and filmmaker José María Fernández Unsaín.

Intercepted in the “chacaleo” of the red carpet of the theater, Andere, veteran television star, protagonist of classic telenovelas such as ‘El Maleficio’, celebrated villain of ‘La madrastra’ and one of the protagonists, along with Silvia Pinal, of Luis Buñuel’s legendary film ‘The exterminating angel’, was questioned about his opinion on the topic of the day, and his response was, in addition to being uninformed (someone should have explained to the holy lady how things were), disrespectful to the victims of abuse, although Andere did not act with malice or contempt, she only made the kind of comment that would be expected from a woman of her generation—she was born in 1938—who has not really taken care to be in tune with the times.

“I think that it is better that they remain silent, if I told them, there has always been this harassment,” said the famous blonde leading actress. Thus he alluded to the “open secret” around the custom of producers or directors pressuring actresses to have sex in exchange for fame (something that really has nothing to do with the Sökol/DeLLano case, which is ‘grooming’ and rape, since she was a minor) with a “if I told them” that is part of the stigmatization that victims have carried for decades and that many women of that time had to learn to endure, as Andere herself has recounted, on another occasion .

To conclude, “Jackie”, as she is affectionately known in the media and by her admirers, wanted to echo the controversial statements made in 2017 by the French diva Catherine Deneuve regarding the consequences of the #MeToo movement and the prevailing cancellation culture in France in that first wave of scandals.

Andere said: “it was another kind of thing, it was a ‘flirtation’ now everyone takes it for harassment”, and this was very badly received, being taken as something insensitive and even misogynistic on his part.

It is true that Jackie was not and has never been a model of feminism or a representative of women’s rights like other former soap opera queens —cases like Ofelia Medina, Angélica Aragón, Margarita Gralia or Edith González for example— but when saying this lacked the context that Deneuve had: what the actress of ‘Bella de día’ and ‘El ansia’ was referring to was that, if an excessive cancellation culture continued to take place, what would eventually happen was that the women who confused flirting with harassment would end up losing much of the sexual freedom they had worked so hard to gain during the 60s and 70s, something for which the actress was criticized and publicly apologized (that was the context that failed Jacqueline ).

Now, the thick rain of claims, counterclaims and even insults that the venerable star has received seem somewhat exaggerated, although not without reason: if people of any age could express themselves and be enlightened about these harsh topics, perhaps the time when instances of bullying, harassment, or abuse subside and wounds can heal.

