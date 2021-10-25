Jacquemus debuts in beauty with Puig



25 October 2021 by Editorial staff



Jacquemus it would be ready for its debut in beauty. As reported by Wwd, Simon Porte Jacquemus, creative mind of the French brand he founded in 2010, would have started a collaboration with Puig to bring his artistic vision into the universe of beauty.

According to sources, the creative would have chosen the renowned Spanish company as a partner for its particular approach to storytelling and its ability to build the brand. It is thought that the project could be launched on the market as early as 2022, although neither details nor confirmations have currently been released by both parties.

The French designer has enjoyed great success in recent years, shining in the limelight thanks to a fervent following on social media and the support of various personalities of the international fashion system, such as Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and the sisters Hadid, among the others. Jacquemus is also known for his creative flair and picturesque walkways in the Provencal countryside. The designer has in fact set up fashion shows in fields of lavender and wheat, made jewels with blocks of Marseille soap and also opened a flower shop in Paris during the pandemic, sending bouquets of flowers wrapped in fabric remnants of previous collections. His aesthetic vision is warm, simple and inclusive; probably a line of cosmetics or fragrances would reflect these artistic cornerstones.

On the other hand, Puig would be a valid partner for the debut in beauty; the group has in fact a solid experience in creating the fragrance business for a number of famous brands. Its beauty and fashion division is made up of brands such as Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci, Dries Van Noten, Penhaligon’s And The Artisan Parfumeur; the licenses of Christian’s beauty products Louboutin And Comme des Garçons Parfums and lifestyle brands Adolfo Dominguez, Antonio Banderas, Shakira And Benetton. The company expects its business to grow in the short to medium term and aims to exceed 3 billion euros in sales in 2023 and reach 4.5 billion euros in revenues in 2025.

The company continues to expand its universe of brands, often through acquisitions. Last month, Puig revealed an investment in Scent Library, a Chinese fragrance brand. Terms were not disclosed. Puig also has a minority stake in Granado, the oldest pharmacy brand in Brazil. It invests less frequently in fashion brands, although in 2018 it acquired a majority stake in the Belgian fashion house Dries Van Noten, where a fragrance project is said to be in the works.










