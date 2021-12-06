Jacques and Gabriella of Monaco at the Christmas party with father Alberto, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo and their little cousins ​​… mother Charlene is far away and “exhausted”

Markets and lights light up the principality. And the twins, like every year, are in the front row. But it’s not like other times … And their seventh birthday is upon us …

Jacques and Gabriella inaugurate the Christmas village of Monaco as every year. But this is a particular year and sadder than usual for them: this time Mum Charlene Wittstock is not there. “She is exhausted,” confirms Prince Albert, who accompanies his children to the principality party. With him are his sister Carolina, Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo with their children, and the cousins ​​of the twins, children of Charlene’s brother – PHOTO | VIDEO

“PHYSICAL AND PSYCHIC EXHAUSTION” – It is a Christmas full of nostalgia for the principality. Charlene has been away for almost a year now: from forced exile in South Africa for operations and convalescence (LOOK) when he flashes back to Monaco before leaving for Switzerland, where he is hospitalized, the princess is always far away. And who knows how she will be able to celebrate her children’s seventh birthday, December 10th. Charlene is “really exhausted.” A general, physical and mental exhaustion ”, says her husband Alberto a Paris Match. “He does not suffer from any incurable disease. And it is not a question of a couple ”, reiterates the prince. “Our couple is in absolutely no danger, I want to be clear on this point.”

“LEAVE US ALONE” – “The problem is the consequences of all the operations of the past months”. Charlene needs “peace, rest, tranquility”, continues Alberto, who launches an appeal to the media: “I say it with kindness: leave her alone, leave us alone for a while”. The twins, she concludes, “are close to her, sending her so much love”. And life for them certainly cannot be stopped. The inauguration of the Christmas village, with the whole Grimaldi family close around them, is a moment of joy. But the birthday is upon us …

