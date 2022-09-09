Jacques Lenot, Cédric Hanriot, Manu Le Prince, Built To Spill…

Jacques Lenot

Third Organ Book

Jean-Christophe Revel (organ).

Cover of the album “Third Book of Organ”, by Jacques Lenot, by Jean-Christophe Revel (organ). THE PROPHET BIRD

Very prolific, with a predilection for cycles of poetic inspiration, Jacques Lenot (born in 1945) is undoubtedly the composer of today who most often uses the organ, at least among those who are not organists. . His Third organ book (1994-1995) borrows from Book of Poverty and Death (1903), by Rainer Maria Rilke, the verses intended for each of the fourteen stations of what is not far from akin to a Stations of the Cross, since Lenot highlights from the collection an unambiguous quotation from Arthur Adamov , author of the French translation of the original text: “Witness means martyr. » The title of the first piece (I may be buried within the mountains, lonely as a vein of pure metal) also seems symbolic. Torn between cavernous lows and groping highs, the music evokes the soliloquy of a monk who has a whole mountain as a monastery. More generally, this austere yet intense work demands from the listener a spiritual investment equal to that of the composer and, of course, of the performer, Jean-Christophe Revel, for whom the first version of the Book. Pierre Gervasoni

Jules Massenet

Melodies with orchestra

Thérèse (Miuet d’amour). The Erynnies (religious scene). Le Roman d’Arlequin (Reverie de Colombine). Véronique Gens, Nicole Car, Jodie Devos, Chantal Santon Jeffery (sopranos), Cyrille Dubois (tenor), Etienne Dupuis (baritone), Paris Chamber Orchestra, Hervé Niquet (conductor).

Cover of the album “Mélodies avec chester”, by Jules Massenet. BRU ZANE LABEL

Love is no longer a bouquet of violets, but of blue hydrangeas: the old-fashioned cover of this new album published by the Palazzetto Bru Zane continues the exploration of a somewhat forgotten repertoire from the 19th century.e French century, the melodies of Jules Massenet, best known for his operas – Manon, Wether or even Thais and Cinderella. Initially composed with piano between 1870 and 1900, these twenty-two melodies were then orchestrated. They celebrate women and love, with poems by contemporary authors whose names do not appear in anthologies (Silvestre, Carré, Meilhac, etc.). At the head of the Orchester de chambre de Paris, Hervé Niquet deploys undeniable theatrical qualities, offering singers colors, dynamics and dramatic situations, between violence, passion and contemplation. As for the soloists, each brings their stone of excellence to the building, from the natural elegance of Véronique Gens to the slaughter of Chantal Santon Jeffery, passing by the luminous Jodie Devos, the refined tenor of Cyrille Dubois, the sensuality by Nicole Car or the spiritual baritone of Etienne Dupuis. Marie Aude Roux

