‘Jada Pinkett and I have an open marriage’

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett they have made a lot of talk about themselves over the last year: the two actors were the protagonists of one of the most talked about scenes in the Hollywood gossipparo environment, when Pinkett confessed his betrayal live. But how are things today in the couple?

According to the latest updates, the two seem to have found their balance: during the same interview in which Smith admitted that he always wanted the roles assigned to Tom Cruise, in fact, the actor talked about his private life by telling about the rejection of monogamy on the part of his wife and the choice to pursue an open marriage.

“Jada has never believed in conventional marriage …. Jada comes from a family that is full of unconventional relationships. So she grew up very differently than I grew up in“were the words of the star of I Am Legend and Men in Black.

The actor then continued: “There were endless discussions about what we meant by perfection. What’s the best way to interact as a couple? For much of our relationship we have chosen monogamy, but without understanding it as the only way to perfection. Marriage cannot be a prison … I do not recommend our path to anyone, but the freedom and trust that we have given to each other corresponds to the highest definition of love“.

Let’s hope Will and Jada are able to maintain this delicate balance! Sentimental situation aside, however, a few days ago we showed you Will Smith’s incredible camper.