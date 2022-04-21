Jada Pinkett explodes again against Will Smith for a birthday party she threw for him

Jada Pinkett Smith continues to give something to talk about, after what happened during the 94th edition of the Oscars, when Will Smith slapped in the middle of the transmission comedian Chris Rock for a joke in bad taste he made about the actress’s hair.

Then a video went viral in which Jada affirms that she never wanted to marry the actor, now some images were taken up in which Jada talked about the anger that caused her a spectacular birthday party that Will Smith organized for her.

In the video that is now on everyone’s lips in one of the “Red Table Talks”, Will Smith recalled how he felt “devastated” by a birthday party he organized for his wife.

“The day after his 34th birthday, I was already hiring a crew to orchestrate his 40th birthday,” Smith said in 2018. “I hired a documentary crew, it was going to be my big declaration of love, it was going to to be the thing that got her out of her mid-life crisis, it was going to be spectacular, something very profound.”

However, everything seems to indicate that Smith did not take into account that Jada had told him that she did not want to celebrate her birthday and that she wanted to do something very intimate.

Despite this, the celebration was carried out with great fanfare, for which the actress was furious and said harsh words to her husband.

“She told me that what I did was a ridiculous display of my ego, and that broke me, I’m still devastated because she was right, it was not a party for her. That was a very low point,” she mentioned.

It should be noted that in that same ‘Red Table Talk’ it was that Jada Pinkett declared that she never wanted to get married, on the contrary: ‘they forced her and it was horrible’.