Jada Pinkett humiliated Will Smith after preparing a luxurious birthday party

Apparently things between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are not doing very well after the actor hit Chris Rock at the Oscars for defending his wife.

And it is that, weeks after the event, the actress spoke out and assured that she did not need Will to defend her, and that she had exaggerated.

“It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who exaggerated. He knows it, she knows it. They agree that he exaggerated,” a source told Us Weekly.

Then a video came out in which Jada is seen recording Will, and he is upset, asking for privacy. It is a 2019 clip recorded by her for Instagram Live, in which he asks her some questions.

However, the actor looks upset and uncomfortable while she is filming it, and actually asks her not to, but she ignores him and continues filming it.

And now, another controversial video of the couple has come to light, for which Jada has received thousands of criticisms, as she is upset with her husband for preparing a birthday party for her.

It is a video of one of his programs in Red Table Talkwhere Jada Pinkett Smith calls out Will Smith for throwing her a lavish 40th birthday party in front of her daughter Willow and her mother.

“I think the turning point in our relationship for me happened when I turned 40. That’s when I had a midlife crisis, ”she said and then assured that her husband did not think of her, only of him.

To which Will proceeded to tell how it all happened.

“The day after her 34th birthday, I was already hiring a team to orchestrate her 40th birthday celebration. I hired a documentary crew, it was going to be my big declaration of love, it was going to be what got her out of her midlife crisis, it was going to be spectacular, something very profound,” he said.

And he also expressed how bad Jada made him feel for throwing that party for him. “She told me that what I did was a ridiculous display of my ego, and that broke me, I’m still devastated because she was right, it was not a party for her. That was a very low point,” said Will Smith.

In networks they have criticized Jada again for this action towards Will Smith.

“A new humiliation of Jada to Will, no longer surprises me”

“Please Will realize, that woman does not love you”,

“As always she humiliates him in public, what kind of wife does that, if it were the other way around he would be attacked,” were some of the reactions.