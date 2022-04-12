Jada Pinkett humiliates Will Smith: ‘I never wanted to marry him’

Midtime Editorial

Pack his bags and move in with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air because he’s not doing all that well with his wife. After the scandal at the Oscars for the Will Smith hit Chris Rock when making fun of the physical appearance of the actor’s wife, it is the same Jada Pinkett Smith who can’t seem to leave her husband alone.

And it is that recently she stated that “she did not need her husband to be protected” and even asserted that Will Smith “exaggerated in his reaction” hitting the comedian, who made a mocking comment on the lady for her close-cropped haircut since she suffers from alopecia, which is abnormal hair loss.

But what has turned social networks upside down is Jada Pinkett Smith’s statement that she never wanted to marry Will Smiththis said by the actress in a program called Red Table Talk in 2018, a viralized video on social networks about recent scandals.

“I was under a lot of pressure, being a young actress and being pregnant. She didn’t know what to do but all she knew was that she never wanted to be married. Honestly I only married him because my mother was crying being pregnant and without a husband”, declared the actress in said show.

“She (her mother) cried and I cried because I didn’t want a weddingI didn’t want a marriage and they forced me to do it“.

With this new controversial statement against Will Smith on the part of his wife -who some time ago confessed to him on television that she had been unfaithful to him with someone much younger-, hundreds of comments on the networks have exposed the Prince of Rap as a man “humiliated” by his wife.

The sanctions against Will Smith for the blow to Chris Rock

After the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock, the actor was sanctioned by the Academy without being able to attend the Oscar Awards ceremony for the next 10 yearsIn addition to the public ridicule to which he has been subjected by calling him “aggressive” for his reaction, others accused him of being “machito” by solving his problems with a blow and finally the comments for the controversial words of his wife.