Jada Pinkett on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Hundreds of thousands of people have commented on the memorable moment in the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, when Will Smith slapped the host of the gala, humorist Chris Rock. From celebrities and producers, to anonymous users have given their opinion on the event.

But the voice that had not yet been heard was that of Jada Pinkett Smith herself, who was the target of jokes for her physical appearance due to suffering from alopecia. Now before U.S. Weeklythe actress expressed her disagreement with her husband’s reaction, according to a close source.

In the recordings of the award ceremony, Jada Pinkett can be seen visibly uncomfortable with the comments made by Chris Rock, the same ones that would later lead Will Smith to get up and interrupt the event with the slap against the comedian.

“It was in the heat of the moment, but there was an overreaction. He knows it, she knows it. They both agree,” a source close to the couple told the magazine. U.S. Weekly.

According to this publication, the actress of Matrix she did not want to be defended, but she is not upset with her husband for the way he dealt with the jokes and teasing that were being made about his condition.

The source from the entertainment magazine also explained, “She is not the type of person who wants to be defended. She can give her own fights of her own.”

Although these answers have raised doubts about the mutual support expressed, the person interviewed in U.S. Weekly He emphasized that Jada is not upset with Will Smith and will support him in every part of the process: whether it is resigning from the Academy or the uncertainty of the cancellations of productions in which he was going to participate.

They will set punishment for Will Smith

The Board of Governors of the Hollywood Academy will advance its next meeting to this Friday, in which it will decide the sanctions that will apply to Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.

The president of the Hollywood Academy, David Rubin, communicated the advance in an internal letter, distributed by the magazine Varietyin which he explains that since the actor left the organization of his own free will, it is no longer necessary to comply with the 15-day deadline for him to contribute his vision of the facts.

Although Smith decided to leave the institution, which has almost 10,000 professionals from the world of cinema, its board of directors will continue with the open process.

“It is in the best interest of all involved that this is handled in a timely manner,” Rubin said in the letter.

After the departure of the actor, the expulsion is no longer considered as one of the punishments, which could still include the veto for future nominations or ceremonies, permanent or temporary, as well as the withdrawal of the Oscar, an unprecedented measure in the case of conduct problems.

“Following Mr. Smith’s resignation from his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion is no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed calendar no longer applies,” summarized the president of the institution, who accepted in a way «immediate» the resignation of the protagonist of king richard.

More than a week after the Oscars, reactions to the moment continue to make headlines, including in British tabloids like The Sunwhich states that Smith entered a rehabilitation clinic to manage his stress.

Likewise, Netflix and Sony suspended the production of the two films —Fast and Loose Y bad boys 4— who was going to star.

Will Smith decided to leave the Academy after describing his performance at the 94th Oscars as “shocking, painful and inexcusable,” according to a statement sent by his agency.

Smith took that position two days after the disciplinary file was opened.

The Academy then urged him to issue a written statement about his controversial slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars after he joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, having alopecia.

In this sense, the interpreter stated that he will accept “more consequences” from the Academy.

