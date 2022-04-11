Jada Pinkett Reveals She Didn’t Want to Marry Will Smith | Facebook

Now what Will Smith is by word of mouth for the event that he lived in the last installment of the Oscar Awards, where he hit Chris Rockfor not liking the joke he played on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, now the protagonist of this event admits that in reality she did not want to marry Smith.

The incident that occurred in this installment of the Oscar awards has triggered a series of problems and comments for the actor Will Smith, to this series of notes and statements is added that of his wife Jada Pinkett, who has revealed that marrying Will was not what he wanted, it was a time when he was pregnant and just felt pressure being a young actress.

Jada Pinkett even mentioned that at the time of the ceremony in which she married the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap”, she could only cry as she walked towards the wing, where Will Smith was waiting for her. Revelation that resurfaces, amid all the criticism that Jada Pinkett Smith herself has received for having been unfaithful in her marriage.

As is often the case in these times of easy access to the internet archive, several Internet users searched for past statements from Smith’s wife, which is why they came across an episode of her show “Red Table Talk” in 2018, in which Jada said she had a “horrible wedding”.

Jada Pinkett recounted that it was her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who forced her and Will to marry after she became pregnant with her first child; Trey, now 29 years old.

“I was under a lot of pressure, you know, being a young actress and pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I really didn’t want to get married and we only did it because Gammy (nickname for her mom) cried for us to do it,” she declared in 2018.

Jada Pinkett also said that her wedding event was quite uncomfortable and even annoying for her, because she only thought that she did not want to do it, which even caused her nausea.

“The wedding was horrible. It was all a disaster. I was very nauseous and it was unpleasant. Plus I was upset about having to get married. She was so upset I walked down the aisle crying,” she recalled, Jada Pinkett.

Right now, the Academy Awards Oscarhas announced that Will Smith He will not be able to attend the ceremony for the next 10 years, and both he and his wife continue in the eye of the hurricane, after the violent event that occurred at the 2022 ceremony.